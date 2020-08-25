There are many reasons to switch from standard toilet paper to bamboo toilet paper. The transition is easy, affordable and convent. Each benefit of switching to bamboo toilet paper is important and not only helpful to the individual but also beneficial to the environment. Bamboo toilet paper will seem just the same, if not better, as using normal toilet paper. The change will be seamless and crucial to making a world wide change during a climate crisis.
Green Household
Switching to bamboo toilet paper will help greater a greener, more eco-friendly household or workplace. Switching from standard toilet paper made of trees, like oak trees and maple trees, will help to save rainforests. Americans use over 37,000 rolls of toilet paper every day and it fuels an industry that tears down trees for a single use product. Maple and oak trees take about 30 years to mature, only to be cute down and used as toilet paper. Bamboo grows extremely fast, growing up to 90 feet in just five weeks. Bamboo also does not need to be replanted like regular trees, bamboo is technically a grass and not a tree, so it can be cut to a stump and grow again from that stump.
Combat climate change
Switching to bamboo toilet paper can also help the environment and reverse pollution. Bamboo is a unique plant that can actually help to combat climate change and dangerous greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere. Bamboo plants can filter out three times as much carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than regular trees. They produce 35% more oxygen than regular trees. Experts say if we plant more bamboo for products like building materials, clothing and household products, we may see a reverse in climate damage.
Health
Making the simple change to bamboo toilet paper from normall toilet paper can actually be beneficial to your health too. Bamboo is "antimicrobial", which is a special property unique to bamboo that destroys harmful microorganisms. The fibers in bamboo are naturally antibacterial, anti-fungal and odor resistant, making them perfect to use against your skin, especially for sensitive areas or children. Having anti anti-microbial products in the household can stop the spread of fungus, bacteria and smelly odors. This can help the house be cleaner and fresher.
Simple and convenient
Changing this one product in your household, or work place may not seem like a very profound change, but it is. Changing to bamboo toilet paper is not only beneficial to your health, the environment but it is one of the easiest ways to go green and make a change for the better. Many companies that provide bamboo toilet paper and other bamboo products such as paper towels and toothbrushes offer home delivery. No more worrying about forgetting this very important item on your shopping list, bamboo toilet paper can be delivered to your doorstep weekly, bi weekly or monthly to your convenience.
Strong and Absorbent
Bamboo toilet paper is very soft, as well as a strong and super absorbent product. Before being processed into toilet paper bamboo is so strong it can he as strong as Steele. But bamboo has the ability to be made into a super soft tissue. The fibers in bamboo go through a safe soaking process and after a smile processing manufactures create an extra soft product that can be better to use than standard toilet paper made of wood. Wood toilet paper lacks anti-microbial properties, and can often be rough and cause skin irritation. Bamboo is soft and also highly absorbent and holds three times its weight in liquid. This means it also performs better than standard toilet paper rolls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.