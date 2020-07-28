If you are new to the digital marketing scene or just looking to polish up on the basics, understanding how companies use contextual targeting to market to their consumers is a topic of great relevance. As the digital age has evolved, the majority of our engagement as consumers is done in an online setting. As such, companies have developed ways to deliver advertisements for their products and services through website ad space. However, with over a billion websites, it has become increasingly difficult for companies to market to their target audience. As you might imagine, it’s easy to for an advertisement to get lost in the rabble. A user accessing a social media site to get information and reviews about a local restaurant is not likely to respond to an onsite ad about discounted medical supplies. As such, the goal of online marketing has become reaching the target audience in a way that is noticeable, non-invasive, and engaging. One method of achieving this type of outreach is through contextual targeting.
How Contextual Targeting Works
Contextual targeting is a type of advertising that presents ads to a consumer based upon the content of the webpage the user is currently viewing. In other words, ads are presented to a user only if they are contextually congruent with the information the user is accessing on the webpage. An example of contextual targeting could be an advertisement for a local vegan bakery displayed on a webpage dedicated to baking vegan cakes. The likelihood that the user will find that particular ad of more interest than an ad with zero relevance to vegan food, pastries, or bakeries is much higher, and therefore yields a better return on investment for the company paying for the ad.
Where Contextual Targeting is Used
Contextual targeting is extremely popular on social media sites, search engines, and the like. But how do companies get their ads to consumers through contextual advertising? For obvious reasons (sheer amount of web traffic and websites) companies can’t do this alone. That’s why they hire advertising agencies to assist them with reaching their target audience. There are even website-specific companies that handle only advertisements on those particular sites. For instance, you may find a company that offers customized, data-driven contextually targeted advertising for a popular video channel website. This type of company has the ability to collect and optimize all data and content from a particular video viewed by a consumer and custom tailor an ad based on that information. The results are higher ad recall and brand awareness that is measurable and available to the client.
Why Contextual Targeting is Better Than Demographic Targeting
Another measurable benefit of contextual targeting is that it performs better than demographic targeting. Demographic targeting is advertising based on demographics such as location, age, sex, race, occupation, and the like. While some demographic targeting is necessary (e.g. you will likely want to market a new birth control medication to women instead of men) it falls short when demographics fail, and a user who falls within a certain demographic class does not need or shows no interest in a product or service targeted to them. With contextual targeting, a company has a higher chance of reaching an individual with a product or service based on the fact that the product or service is directly related to the content with which the individual is already engaged.
Contextual targeting is a great way for companies to reach consumers who may be unaware or unfamiliar with their products and services. Based on the content of the current website a user is accessing, contextual targeting collects data and matches it to advertising that aligns with the content. This presents the user with an ad that will be more relevant, more memorable, and more likely to be clicked upon.
