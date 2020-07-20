While wind is the most common weather threat to cause damages to homes, hail is the second most common, and the two are often experienced together. Hailstones frequently cause damages to homes, cars, and crops, not to mention the dangers they pose to people and animals. Hail has been known to cost up to $22 billion in damages per year in the United States, and this year isn't breaking the norm.
Hail is common in the Midwest and the South, especially in the space where Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado meet, which has been appropriately named Hail Alley. Hailstones form when updrafts during thunderstorms force raindrops up into extremely cold altitudes. The larger the stones, the faster they fall and the more damage they cause. Hailstones can be small, roughly the size of marbles, but baseball-sized hail isn't uncommon. Hail damage is a common concern of business owners and homeowners, and while homeowners' insurance plans typically cover hail damage, it's worthwhile to try and prevent as much of it as possible. Here are some of the best steps you can take.
Inspect Your Roof
Your roof is your first line of defense against storm damage, and it will take the bulk of the beating from a hailstorm. It's always important to make sure your roof is in good condition, and there are several ways you can extend its longevity. Rubber roofing is one of the best options for hail, and asphalt shingles are also popular and relatively inexpensive. Dents and loosed shingles are the most common roof damages you can expect following a hailstorm, but more extensive damages may require professional roof repair.
If you need professional services for roofing Denver or another common hail damage area, you may be able to schedule free roof inspections. This way you can get a good idea of the extent of the roofing project and how long the entire process will be. Whether you need a full roof replacement or minor roof repairs, Denver roofers can work with your insurance company to make sure your repairs are covered. You can also have your shingles weather-proofed so they'll better withstand storm damage in the future.
Invest in Your Siding
Your home's siding takes the most noticeable damage from a hail beating, so it should be made of materials that can withstand it. Fiber-cement siding is one of the best exterior materials for hail since it's much more resilient than other common siding materials like vinyl and aluminum. A mixture of wood pulp and cement, this is the only siding that combines the performance of stone with the style of wood siding. Since the tiles do have a tendency to crack if mishandled, it's generally recommended to leave fiber-cement installation to the pros.
Protect Your Glass
Glass is easily broken in hailstorms, and unguarded glass can result in costly damages and safety hazards during adverse weather. To protect car windows and windshields, it's best to keep your vehicles under a covered garage. If this isn't possible, purchase a car covering to help protect them as well as the paint job.
When you're installing windows in a hail-prone area, make sure they're impact and wind-resistant. The same goes for any skylights and sliding glass doors. You can also install hurricane shutters to guard the exteriors of your windows. Even temporary coverings are better than nothing if you don't have time for a full installation before a storm hits.
There are a few things you can do around the yard as well, such as removing dead limbs from trees, to improve safety and reduce risks of damages. Ensure your gutters are secure since high winds can rip them off and damage your roof and siding. Make sure any outdoor furniture is either secured or brought inside as well. You can't prevent all storm damage, but doing a great job with your preparations will help keep it under control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.