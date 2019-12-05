I'm writing to ask for advice, but I have to admit something first: I have a pretty good idea of what the problem is. Lately, I've been feeling really tired and really down. I think that my issues are being caused by my workload. I'm a full-time student, I work part-time, and I help out my family whenever I can. I rarely have any free time, and I think that things are really starting to get to me.
I know that I am taking on too much at once, but I'm not sure what the alternative is. I can't afford to stop working. And I feel strongly that I should be helping out my family with the things they need (my grandma has been ill lately, and I've been going home a lot on weekends to help her out). Do you have any advice?
You sound like a hard worker and an upstanding person. It's fantastic that you're so committed to your goals and that you're so helpful to your family. However, you're absolutely right to wonder if this is healthy for you.
Sometimes, people try to just grit their teeth and get through tough times like this. As the old Winston Churchill quote goes, "if you're going through Hell, keep going!" While it's important to remember that we can persevere and come out on the other side of difficult situations, we also need to remember that choosing to ignore the things that are weighing on us can limit our abilities to "keep going" in the first place.
The things that you're experiencing could very well be symptoms of burnout. Burnout is a very real mental health condition that affects those who work too often, too hard, or for too long. As you say, you may not be able to just grin and bear it for months or years.
The simple answer for a situation like yours is to work less. Vacations can work wonders for the weary, point out recreation experts who run an Oregon Coast resort that is known locally as a "site for shore eyes." Vacations are proven to relax us, and studies show that workers who take days off return with greater focus and more productive attitudes.
But, as you point out, being able to take time off is something of a luxury. We'd still encourage you to take a careful look at your schedule and try to find ways to take some time off, but we understand that you may have to find a little breathing room in doses smaller than two-week getaways to the beach.
With that in mind, we'd recommend that you look at your work and life and try to identify times and places where you can carve out limits. We're talking about hard and fast rules here: "No work after 10 PM," for instance, or "no working in bed." Setting clear rules can help you relax more when you're in a "non-working" space.
Similarly, you'll have to set boundaries with others. Your tactics may vary depending on whether you're dealing with bosses, professors, or family members, but you will need to have boundaries with everyone! For instance, you may find that you've been helping your family with a lot of last-minute tasks.
All of these tactics are great, but there's one big factor that we still have to talk about. Your mental health, like your physical health, isn't something that you can ignore. Taking the steps that we just talked about and limiting the damage you're doing to your own mental health will help, but it's not enough. You need to be proactive about your mental healthcare, explain the experts at With Therapy. Therapy can be a huge help when it comes to managing your stress levels and organizing your life. And with so many options for convenient therapy online, there has never been an easier time to give yourself the care that you deserve.
You may find that your life gets simpler as you work through this stressful period, but don't count on it. Rather than just put your head down and work through these tough times, make a point of caring for yourself. Good luck!
