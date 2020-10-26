Hello, I am a student and I am wondering if the NFL season is going to finish. Currently, my team is doing well. My parents are season ticket holders and, if my team continues to play well, I would like to have the opportunity to see them in the Super Bowl. At the same time, this could conflict with my college schedule. Therefore, I am wondering, do you think the NFL season is actually going to finish?
Hello, and thank you for your question. Without a doubt, I'm sure you are referring to the prospect of the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, there are multiple teams that have struggled to contain the Coronavirus. For example, the Titans had a multitude of players and Personnel test positive, forcing multiple teams to reschedule their game. The New England Patriots recently found themselves in the same predicament, impacting sports picks. Virtually every team has had at least one player test positive for the virus, resulting in them being placed on the COVID-19 list. Therefore, it is a fair concern to wonder whether or not the NFL is going to finish its season.
Moving NFL Games
There are many people who were surprised that the NFL did not make very many changes to its schedule. For example, the NFL did move a few games around; however, the only major change they made was canceling the entire preseason. The prospect of trying to make it through an entire NFL season, which is 16 games, with only one bye week is difficult.
In order to look at the impact this might have, people simply need to look at the college football season. There are dozens of games that have already been canceled or postponed because numerous players on one or both teams ended up testing positive for the virus. What makes college different is that there are usually multiple off-weeks built into the schedule. Therefore, they have more flexibility when it comes to finishing their season. With only one bye week in the NFL, the NFL does not have the same luxury.
The NFL Might Move the Super Bowl
As a result, it is perfectly fair to wonder whether or not the NFL is actually going to finish its season. When looking at how the NFL has handled its viral cases so far, it is a safe bet that the NFL is going to finish its season at some point. The reality is that the NFL season might not finish on time. For example, if multiple teams continue to have players that test positive, then these teams might continue to have to push their games back in order to fit them all in. The prospect of finishing an NFL season without each team playing the same number of games does not seem realistic. As a result, the Super Bowl might get pushed back.
A Full Stadium Is Unlikely
Finally, getting back to your original question and the prospect of possibly having to leave college to see your team play in the Super Bowl, I do not think you are going to have to worry about this. Moving the Super Bowl would be difficult; however, moving the Super Bowl would be difficult purely because of the sheer number of hotel rooms and restaurants that are needed to accommodate all of the people who come into town. Given the current pandemic, this seems unlikely. Therefore, even though your parents have season tickets, you probably do not have a very high chance of getting tickets to see your team play in the Super Bowl anyway.
