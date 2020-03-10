More than ten years after the financial crisis made borrowers all over the world wary of investing in homes for their families Australians came out of the fray largely unscathed yet with fundamental questions regarding home equity and the wisdom of borrowing against their home’s value.
The line remains murky, and quite a bit of research must be done before choosing to activate a home equity line of credit. However, there are circumstances in which this route is actually far more financially sound than tapping a credit card or savings reserves or even utilizing a personal loan of another type.
Homeowners today are in a uniquely strong position; we are seeing a rising property market in which monthly payments remain relatively low in mortgage repayments, and yet home values are inflating once again. This has many investors seeking out second mortgages to improve upon the value of their real estate holdings, or adding to them with a second property to boost their investment portfolio. The question regarding how to use your home's equity in a responsible and growth-inducing way remains difficult to pin down for many homeowners, however.
Essentially, home equity utilization through a second mortgage is borrowing a second round of cash against the value of your home. While it may seem odd to rack up debt once again on the home you have been working for years to pay off, this is actually a great way to tackle large expenses: that is if you take on a new loan with responsibility. Your home’s value has likely increased since you bought it, home values continue to rise through the years, even in the wake of a massive downturn over a few years.
This means that while you have been gaining equity in your home by paying your mortgage bills against the initial buy price, that equity is also gaining value as time goes on. As you draw down your debt to the bank, you may want to consider using this growing leverage in the asset to begin a strategy of debt consolidation on your higher-interest credit cards, pay for a child’s tuition, or even take a much deserved holiday. Simply put, you enjoy a lower rate on your mortgage payments than on any other type of loan, including a car loan, that you can mobilize cash from.
The advantageous nature of a new loan on your home – whether it be a variable interest rate or fixed interest rate —means that home renovations can be conducted to improve the value of your home and your own peace of mind in it without breaking the bank or having to work double-time save up before making upgrades or pay off a high-interest personal loan after the fact. Typically, second mortgages enjoy an extended repayment period, just like your current monthly payment schedule.
If you are a particularly shrewd homeowner, you might consider a line of credit from your home’s equity designed to purchase tools to complete the jobs yourself. The reality is that only a few larger tools that may not already rest in your shed are required for many of the jobs around the house that will vastly upgrade the value of your home. A table router, along with clamps, high torque drills, a nail gun, and a power sander are likely all you need to round out a formidable line of home improvement tools.
Similarly, if you have confidence in your ability to make upgrades yourself, you might want to consider a larger home equity loan in order to get into the foreclosure game. Flipping homes can be wildly profitable for those with a knack for do-it-yourself home renovations and an eye for a diamond in the rough real estate properties.
All told, utilizing your home’s dormant equity as a credit to improve the quality of your life can change it permanently for the better. The market value of your home and the steadily diminishing initial loan amount owed can really work magic for building a better home, paying student or high-interest credit card bills, or building a new business that will supercharge your finances.
