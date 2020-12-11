Your hair is your crowning glory, which is why you should exert time and effort in taking care of it. How your hair looks can affect your self-esteem because you’ll likely won’t have any interest to socialize with other people if you know that your hair is unmanageable or too frizzy.
Fortunately, there are many ways on how you can keep your hair healthy, and most of these strategies are easy and inexpensive. As long as done regularly, making small changes in your hair care routine can go a long way in ensuring that your hair stays healthy.
If you’ve been struggling with unhealthy or unmanageable hair for years, start following these tips as soon as possible:
- 1. Invest In Products That Can Protect Your Hair
Your hair is regularly exposed to dirt and other pollutants, which can eventually affect its health. If your lifestyle requires you to be out and about every day, you need to invest in products that can effectively protect your hair from harmful elements present in the environment.
One way to keep your locks healthy is to make sure that they’re protected from the sun. Sunscreen is a great way for you to be able to protect your hair from the damaging effects of the sun. Sunscreens work by reflecting or absorbing the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays so they don’t reach and damage your hair. You can also choose to wear a hat or cap to easily protect your hair from the sun.
If you’re fond of swimming in chlorinated pools, it’s also vital that you know how to protect hair from chlorine. While chlorine can effectively kill algae and bacteria present in swimming pools, this chemical can negatively affect your hair. Excessive exposure to chlorine can actually make your hair dry and brittle because this chemical can strip off the natural oils of the hair.
There are many ways on how you can protect your hair from the effects of chlorine, and you can start by wearing a swimming cap, or using a clarifying shampoo right after you swim. Using a deep conditioning masque for your hair also helps as this product can restore your hair’s nutrients.
- 2. Improve Your Diet
There are many different ways to keep your hair healthy, but one of the most important things that you can do is to have a good diet. It's important that you stay away from junk food and instead find foods that are filled with plenty of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other natural substances that allows your hair to stay healthy.
Listed below are some of the foods you should include in your diet so you can achieve better hair health:
- Eggs: Eggs are a great source of protein, one of the most important nutrients for hair growth. When your body doesn’t receive enough or regular levels of protein, you’ll likely experience hair loss.
- Berries: Aside from being a healthy and filling snack, berries can also do wonders for your hair. Berries are packed with antioxidants that can effectively protect your hair follicles from the harmful molecules found in the environment.
- Sweet potatoes: Sweet potatoes contain high levels of beta-carotene, which is linked to good hair health. According to studies, eating sweet potatoes regularly can encourage the body to produce more sebum, an oily substance that can keep the hair healthy.
- Avocadoes: Avocadoes are an excellent source of healthy fats that can promote hair growth, and improve the quality of your hair. Avocadoes can also lessen or minimize skin damage on the scalp.
- Shrimp: Shrimp contains several nutrients that are essential to hair growth. Shrimp contains protein, zinc, iron, and vitamin D. Deficiency in any of these nutrients can lead to hair loss.
- 3. Comb Your Hair Regularly
When it comes to keeping your hair looking healthy and shiny, it’s important that you comb it regularly using a wide toothed comb. Combing your hair every day keeps it clean and helps get rid of dead skin cells that have accumulated in your scalp or clogged your hair follicles.
Moreover, combing your hair is like a gentle massage that can stimulate your scalp, encouraging hair growth and healthy blood flow. Combing your hair every single day is also a great way to spread the natural oils produced by the body to your hair.
- 4. Use Natural Hair Care Products
When keeping your hair healthy, it’s important that you only use all-natural hair care products as these don’t contain any type of chemicals that could ruin your tresses. These natural ingredients will help your hair to remain clean and healthy for a longer period of time.
When buying hair care products, choose those that contain the following natural ingredients:
- Shea butter: Shea butter provides an extra layer of oil on the surface of your hair strand, so the amount of moisture your hair loses is kept to a minimum. Shea butter can make any hair type shinier and healthier.
- Coconut oil: Coconut oil can seal in moisture and strengthen your hair. This ingredient also provides a natural shine to the hair, especially for thicker textured hair.
- Aloe Vera: Aloe vera is an excellent ingredient as this can promote hair growth, treat scalp problems, and stop hair loss.
- Jojoba extract: This ingredient works by repairing damaged hair ends and promoting the natural oil balance in your scalp.
- Extra virgin olive oil: Extra virgin olive oil is vital for healthier hair because it effectively softens hair and seals in the natural oils produced by the body.
- 5. Shampoo Regularly
When it comes to the care and maintenance of your hair, you should always remember to shampoo it every day. Shampooing your hair will help keep it in the best condition possible. If your hair is kept clean, it will not be affected by various dirt and oils that can clog your pores.
You should make sure that your shampoo is gentle enough to get into your pores, but it should also be able to get to the roots of your hair to effectively remove dust and dirt buildup. This will ensure that your hair doesn’t experience any unwanted side effects, like dandruff or other hair irritations.
With the number of shampoos available in online and offline stores today, make sure to only buy one that is made for your hair type. If you have colored hair, for example, look for a shampoo that can keep your hair and scalp healthy, while protecting your hair color from fading.
- 6. Add Conditioner To Your Hair Care Routine
Another tip is to make sure that you use a conditioner at least once a week. Regardless of your hair type and the hair problems you’re often experiencing, it's important to regularly use hair conditioner. If you don’t, your hair will lose its shine and texture, making it look lifeless and dull.
The use of hair conditioner is also very helpful for people with dandruff. Since there are certain ingredients present in hair conditioners that work as antioxidants, regularly using one helps to get rid of the harmful free radicals from your scalp, which can cause dandruff. If you’re suffering from dandruff, then you should also use a hair conditioner that contains vitamin E as one of its major ingredients.
If you have an oily scalp, you should use an oil-free conditioner for your scalp. When using oil-free conditioner, you should make sure that you don't put too much of the product on your scalp as this can cause irritation and redness. Using an oil-free conditioner helps to get rid of any unwanted oils in your scalp that may have been caused by other factors, like excessive shampooing or washing your hair too often.
There are many types of hair conditioners available in the market, but you should only buy one that’s best suited for your hair.
- 7. Get Enough Sleep
Contrary to popular belief, keeping your hair healthy will not only require you to pay attention to the kinds of hair care products you’re using; the quality of sleep you get regularly is just as important.
It’s common knowledge that sleep is essential to your overall health, but are you aware that your hair health is also determined by the amount of sleep you get every night? Sleep affects your hair because it influences your body’s ability to produce hormones that are essential for hair growth.
Your body naturally produces melatonin, a hormone that’s responsible for your sleep-wake function. Whenever you lose sleep, your body’s ability to produce melatonin is impaired. When this happens, you’ll be more prone to hair loss because less melatonin in the body equates to minimal hair growth.
If you want to keep your hair healthy, make sure that you’re getting at least eight hours of sleep every single night. You should always prioritize getting some shuteye regardless of how busy your schedule may be.
It’ll Be Worth It
While following all of these tips may seem like they may take up a lot of time, it will pay off in the end as you will find your hair becoming healthier and stronger. The sooner you add these tips to your daily routine, the sooner you can improve or maintain your hair health!
