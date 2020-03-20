Most men have a simple but dependable wardrobe full of t-shirts, sweaters, button-downs, suits, and outerwear. But you might be missing one key item, and once you have it, you'll wonder how you ever went without it. That item is a long sleeve shirt.
Men's long sleeve shirt is the perfect companion on chilly days, on days when you would rather layer than wear a jacket, and even on those days when you're doing a tough cold-weather workout. Some are moisture-wicking while others are impressive enough to wear on their own with your favorite pair of jeans. Overall, they're thin and lightweight, offering a feathery light feel while keeping you suspiciously cozy and warm.
They make for a comfortable and casual look, whether worn without an outer layer or thrown on under a denim jacket or sweater.
Different Types of Men's Long Sleeve Shirts
It’s no secret there are different types of men’s long sleeve shirts. Here are some men's long sleeve shirt styles that will help you stand out.
Casual Button-Down
Casual button-down shirts are not dress shirts. They have a lot more flexibility that comes with wearing them. There are various reasons why this style should cover the majority of your shirt wardrobe. For one, it's looser and has a more relaxed fit than dress shirts do.
Casual button-downs are always worn untucked. They're not meant to be layered under a suit. The fabric is very light and breathable.
Dress Shirt
Dress shirts are mostly worn in more formal settings than casual. You can layer it with a suit or jacket. It has cuffs and a collar too. Every dress shirt needs to be structured and ironed well. It provides total comfort and freedom of movement while your body looks good in it.
Shirt Jacket
A shirt jacket is the most rugged-looking. It offers lightweight protection from wind and rain. It's a hybrid piece of clothing that can be worn both as an outer shirt and a shell for your body. The material mostly made of a heavier weight yarn.
Henley Shirts
Henley's are basically the collarless version of the polo shirts. The placket is 2-3 inches long and it mostly has 1-5 buttons. Henley's can be short-sleeved or long-sleeved.
V-Necks and Crew Necks T-Shirts
If you do not like collared shirts or button-down shirts, this is your best option in long sleeve shirts. These shirts are made of heavy fabric. Its overall fit is also loose. You are not supposed to layer such shirts. They provide you more freedom and comfort with your style.
The two main t-shirt styles are V-necks and crewnecks. For more length and height, shorter guys or narrow faces can opt for V-necks. Crew necks work well for sloped shoulders and smaller chests as they make a man's shoulders look broader. Most shirts are made of pure cotton.
Athleisure Long Sleeve Shirt
The core qualities underlying athleisure long sleeve shirts are comfort, functionality, informality, and plenty of synthetic materials. It works both as a stretchy workout shirt or everyday wear. As a result of the comfortability of these shirts, they became the popular choice of casual clothing by men. They are lightweight, moisture-wicking, breathable, and have a variety of other great qualities.
Compression Shirts
Men's compression shirts provide the ultimate range of motion both on the field and at the gym. They're engineered with breathable, stretchy fabric for enhanced airflow and performance comfort as well as flat seams that feel comfortable and smooth against your skin.
Long sleeve shirts are something you can't go without. Whether you have one pair or ten, make sure your wardrobe includes long sleeve shirts!
