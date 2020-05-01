Searching and applying for your first professional job is stressful in any circumstance, but it feels especially overwhelming when the economy and job market are in flux.
The following strategies may provide encouragement during these challenging times.
Network, build relationships, and stay connected: Even during these times of social distancing and quarantine, it is still possible to network. Can’t have an in-person informational interview? Have one virtually.
Networking is still one of the best ways to get to know professionals and to get a job. Additionally, the person you network with may be able to provide insight into the current hiring status of their company or industry.
In a Muse article, Danielle Moser, a managing director, says “Companies might not be hiring today, because they’re trying to figure out how to do business virtually, but they will be hiring. The people who continue to relationship-build and share their ideas will be in a better position when companies start hiring.”
Update your profiles and materials: Besides updating your LinkedIn profile, you can also update your Handshake profile, resume, cover letter, e-portfolios, and/or personal websites. Handshake’s Blog discusses ways to fill out and update your profile.
Additionally the UW Career & Internship Center will be hosting 4 webinars and a document review drop-in session during its Senior Success Series, May 27-29.
Attend virtual events: According to Handshake’s Blog, “Employers like IBM and Under Armour often host virtual events on Handshake to connect with students from across the country. Attending these events is a unique way to meet employees at the companies you want to work for. Virtual events give you an opportunity to learn more about a company before applying for a job.”
You can see what upcoming employer events are happening this quarter on the center’s Employer Virtual Events webpage as well as tuning into the Ask Me Anything (AMA) Series, a new virtual engagement program to connect students directly with employers and our staff members. Finally, be sure to check out the May 13 Virtual Job & Internship Fair, which will feature several dozen employers actively hiring college students!
Boost your skills: If you find that you have some extra time or want to to sharpen and gain new skills, explore LinkedIn Learning or some online classes and/or certificates. Here is a list of different online platforms you can explore to learn various skills and topics.
According to a LinkedIn Learning Blog article written earlier this year, skills that are in demand right now are: creativity, collaboration, persuasion, and emotional intelligence for soft skills, and blockchain, cloud computing, analytical reasoning, artificial intelligence, and UX Design for hard skills. Additionally, you can also consider graduate school as another option to build more skills and experience for certain career paths after graduation.
Concentrate on growth industries: Research industries that may not be as impacted by the economy and jobs that may be available during COVID-19, based on your skills and interests.
IBIS World has listed the top-five fastest growing industries by revenue growth in 2020 to be 3D Printing & Rapid Prototyping Services, Hydraulic Fracturing Services, Medical & Recreational Marijuana, Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Manufacturing, and Wind Power in the United States.
Take it a step further by finding professionals or UW alumni who work in these industries and jobs and set up an informational interview to network and learn more.
Be flexible: One of the best skills we can practice during times of uncertainty is flexibility. Maybe Plan A is not going to pan out right now (and that’s okay). Ask yourself, what is your Plan B, C, and even D? On Indeed.com’s Career Guide advice on COVID-19, they have provided resources on finding jobs and offer suggestions to cope with the pandemic. Being flexible may mean picking up a temporary job, a part-time job for the time-being, or a job that is remote to start off.
Stay patient and proactive: Though hiring processes may be slow and discouraging right now, be proactive and keep applying! Don’t stop searching and miss a chance to be considered for roles that are available either now or once companies and organizations have adjusted to the circumstances and economy.
Most importantly, be patient with yourself. Remind yourself that you are trying your very best and you cannot control everything that is happening. What you can control is how you respond and react.
Focus on what you can do versus what you can’t. Hang in there! We are in this together and the UW Career & Internship Center is here to help!
