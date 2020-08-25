Skincare routine—everyone’s got one, but not everyone has the correct night cream to seal the deal. While a good skincare routine is largely dependent on the individual person, every person should be using the best night cream available. A good night cream is important because it repairs and nourishes your skin overnight, delivers adaptogens deep into the skin and produces anti-aging benefits to ensure you always have that dewy natural glow.
But not all night creams are created equal. Depending on what ingredients are used, some night creams actually end up more damaging than helpful! You’ll want to make sure you do your research and talk to trusted professionals about what your skin needs in a night cream. To ensure that your night cream is safe for your skin, it’s important to read that fine print and understand the ingredients your night cream uses.
To help you do your due diligence before purchasing this key component to your skincare routine, make sure to look out for these five ingredients on the label.
- Aloe Vera Leaf Juice
This ingredient gives your skin the hydration it deserves! Containing antioxidants, enzymes, and a range of vitamins, Aloe Vera Leaf Juice is highly anti-inflammatory and helps treat any irritated skin that might be dry, burned or acne-prone. Plus, aloe vera leaf juice smells absolutely divine, so it also aids in creating a sort of aromatherapy so you can soothe your way to sleep.
- Plant driven adaptogens
Let’s talk about balance! An adaptogen is essentially medicinal herbs and botanical extracts that are used to restore balance in the body. While many may know of the adaptogens that can be ingested—like mushroom coffee or the herb ashwagandha—adaptogens also work their same magic in skincare products. An adaptogen— like gooseberry—work to ease the body if stressed to prevent any harm to the brain or immune systems. This calming result is also one of the reasons why putting on your night cream feels so good at the end of the day!
- Vegan based
Nothing is worse than not being able to find the “cruelty-free” claim on a skincare bottle. The ingredients for the best night cream are often vegan-based, meaning that you can be rest assured there was no animal cruelty used in the creation of the product. Vegan based night creams often contain a range of organic ingredients that each have their own healing benefit. Some of these might include lanolin—a fatty substance found in sheep’s wool that’s used for moisturizing or honey—which equally offers moisturizing and antioxidant properties.
- Vitamin A + Vitamin C + Vitamin E
Ah, vitamins. One of the most important ingredients you need to create the best night cream! Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E specifically offer so many incredible benefits for your skin—including any age-related decline symptoms, reduction of acne and a healthy dewy natural glow.
- Panax Ginseng
Most commonly known for helping people improve thinking, concentration, memory, Alzheimer's disease, work efficiency, physical stamina and preventing muscle damage, Panax Ginseng equally acts as an important defendant for your skin! When used as an ingredient in a night cream, Panax ginseng helps to reduce the appearance of any wrinkles, firms the skin and reduces any sunspots.
It’s so important to care for your skin as a priority and take the important steps to incorporate a skincare routine that works for your skin. Afterall, your skin deserves the best. So when it comes to your night cream, make sure it uses only the best ingredients available. That way your skin will be hydrated, you’ll look and feel more youthful and you’ll feel more confident overall!
