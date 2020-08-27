Researchers worldwide have studied the effects of AHCC, or active hexose correlated compound, on the immune system. And many positive results are reported from long-term use.
AHCC is a supplement derived from the roots of mushrooms. Importantly, it is derived from the roots and not the caps of mushrooms. This technique means that people with mushroom allergies may be able to take AHCC if desired.
Generally, reports show that taking AHCC for months or years can actively support your immune system response.
So, can AHCC boost your immune system?
Based on clinical trial studies, AHCC can support the function of your innate and adaptive immune systems. Your innate immune system signals other cells to go into action against infection and acts as a cleaner by removing dead cells and foreign substances.
It also triggers your adaptive immune system. This system not only finds and kills the invading pathogens, but it also helps develop a long-term solution to ward off future attacks from the same pathogens.
AHCC stimulates many core elements of your immune system. Three elements that AHCC affects are cytokines, T-cells, and NK cells. All of these are key to a healthy immune response.
So how do each of these parts of the immune system work and how does AHCC support them?
Cytokines: Signaling Immune Cells
Cytokines are integral in boosting immunity, and AHCC increases the function and activity of cytokine molecules.
These particular types of molecules are signalers. They latch on to cell receptors throughout your body and tell them what to do or where to go. It’s essential for your body to continue the natural production of cytokines to coordinate other helper cells to ward off malicious invaders that can attack your immune system.
So, if AHCC helps produce steady cytokines and interact with other cells, then your immune system response will increase.
T Cells: Invade and Kill Bad Cells
T cells are the frontline defense against that will find and eliminate infected cells in your body.
And, T cells also produce extra cytokines. Cytokines work to produce a more coordinated detection of bad cells and attacks on bad cells. They work together to form a defense against infection, viruses, and more. When you have higher production and regulation of T cells, you boost your immune system to respond and “kill” bad cells that invade your body.
Another set of T cells are known as regulatory T cells, and AHCC is purported to help out your body’s creation of these as well. Regulatory T cells help create long-term immunity by multiplying in your body and tolerating each other. But, tumor cells can co-opt these tolerant cells and bypass detection. That’s why it’s essential to consider a more holistic approach to immune system response.
AHCC appears to take a holistic approach. By taking it regularly, you can boost your immune system all around.
NK Cells: The Natural Killer Cells
Also known as Natural killer cells, NK cells infiltrate the membrane of bad cells and then kills them from the inside out.
They are a vital part of your innate immune system and are constantly produced to keep you healthy throughout each day.
And, AHCC can support these cells. When taken regularly, AHCC can increase the body’s production of NK cells and help them perform better when you get sick. That way you have yet another defense that will maintain the health of your immune defense and response.
AHCC Boosts Your Immune System
Cytokines, T cells, and NK cells are vital to protect you against invasive attacks from foreign agents.
So, does AHCC boost immunity?
After 20 years of human clinical trials from top researchers and labs, the simple answer is yes. AHCC increases your body’s natural immune system response. Many people choose to get their dose of AHCC through a simple once-a-day supplement that can be taken orally.
Japanese culture has used AHCC for years as a holistic measure against a weak immune system. They believe taking it daily throughout one’s life can overall improve the response of the immune system to foreign invaders.
People with naturally-low immunity or who need to fortify their immune system response may decide to take AHCC to better their response to infected cells. Taking AHCC daily can help with warding off infected cells that cause inflammation, cancer, and viruses that can dramatically change your health if not treated.
Many people decide to take it for its holistic effect on the immune system. While it mainly affects the innate immune system response, this produces a better response from your adaptive immune system.
While AHCC is considered harmless and is taken like a vitamin, it’s always a good idea to check in with your doctor when you add a new substance to your daily regimen.
