So you want to get that muscle gain on? Good for you! There is a range of health hacks that you can do to gain muscle in a month. But it is important to understand you much muscle you will realistically gain and why.
It is common to go to the gym and be envious of those super ripped guys who you are envious of. It is also a misconception that you will be as jacked as they are—no matter how much hard work you put in—in just a month.
Building muscle is a long process that requires a lot of work and consistency in your daily routine. Experts say that on average, you can realistically gain around one to two pounds of muscle a month. So to be the next Arnold Schwarzenegger will take a few years.
But that doesn’t mean you can’t start building muscle now! There are plenty of things you can do now to start getting on the right track to getting jacked. The only way to start building that muscle is to actually start doing the proper steps needed to get your muscles growing. And it is important to remember that while what works for one person may seem applicable to you, our genetics also play an important role into how we have muscle gain. So even if we did the exact same things as Arnold Schwarzenegger, we may never look exactly like him.
Here are the things you can start doing every day to gain the muscle mass you are dreaming of!
1. Don’t skip breakfast
Seriously, intermittent fasting is not for you if you are wanting to gain muscle mass fast. You need to give your body a boost of energy as soon as your workout so you can start attacking the day. And you need to fuel your body will lot of protein. That means for breakfast you should be going for protein heavy options like omelets or smoothies to truly build that muscle mass you are working so hard for.
2. Eat, consistently!
The worst thing you can do for your muscles is eating sporadically and inconsistently. If you really want to gain muscle mass, you should be eating protein rich food at least every three hours. So while you will still have your three staple meals of the day, you should also be having protein rich snacks as well in between each bigger meal. You probably won’t feel nearly as hungry, but trust us, this method works if you want to build muscle mass fast! When you wait too long to eat, your body steals important protein and nutrients from your body that it should be storing up for your muscles!
3. Protein, protein, protein
Seriously, your muscles need lots of it if you want them to grow! You should be eating protein rich foods with every meal (as we’ve alluded to before). The foods that will become your best friends are meats, fish, eggs, dairy, and whey. And if you do have dietary requirements, vegetarians and vegans can get their protein from things like tofu, nuts, and lentils. You just need to be aware of how much you eat!
4. Eat lean food
Yes, protein is important but so are your fruits and veggies! If you want your muscle to really grow, you also need to eat lean foods like fruits and vegetables. They will ensure that your body’s digestive system works properly, you are getting all the minerals you need to stay healthy so you can stay active and ensure you are not too calorie heavy in your diet!
5. Stay hydrated
Just as important as protein and vegetables is water! You will be busting your butt in the gym lifting those heavy weights to gain muscle, and you need to replenish your body with the water it has sweated out during those gym sessions. Staying hydrated also helps curb feelings of hunger when you actually aren’t hungry!
6. Get a personal trainer
If you have real muscle growth goals, team up with a trainer that can tailor workouts just for you! They will make sure you are lifting the right types of weight with the right amount of reps. And they are a great source of motivation for making sure you show up to the gym and work hard—they keep you accountable for your muscle mass goals! Plus, these trainers tend to also have some impressive muscle mass of their own, so they are able to provide tips and insight into how you can get swoll like them too!
While you won’t get all the muscle mass you want in the first month, it is likely you will see a great first step to your goal! You have to start somewhere and the first month of training and discipline will set the tone for the rest of your muscle mass journey!
