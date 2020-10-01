There are many reasons why you might choose to eat a vegan diet, even if you don’t have to.
Lots of people choose to eat vegan for dietary reasons. Maintaining a vegan diet can be a great way to lower your cholesterol. Cutting out all animal products including meat, cheese, and eggs can significantly lower the levels of saturated fat you consume which in some instances can help to lower cholesterol levels.
Another reason someone may choose to eat vegan can simply be that meat and dairy products don’t agree with them. While some people are entirely unable to process dairy products from a young age others begin to lose their tolerance for dairy products as they age. The same can be said in some cases for meat products.
Of course, there are also social and moral reasons why people choose to follow vegan diets. Many people choose not to eat animal products because they believe that it constitutes a form of animal cruelty and abuse.
Others choose to follow a vegan diet because the industrial farming of animal products is one of the leading causes of greenhouse gas emissions, deforestation, freshwater consumption, and water pollution.
All of these factors have immensely destructive effects on our ecosystem contributing in a big way man-made climate change, climate disasters, and even animal extinctions. For these reasons, there is a growing vegan movement that’s driving moral objection to animal products and is based on climate science rather than animal rights.
Whatever your reasoning behind wanting to eat vegan here are four tips to help you on your way.
1. Eat Plant Forward Meals
Plants are filled with vitamins, minerals, micronutrients, and amino acids. Veggies, roots, nuts, and leafy greens can provide your body with everything it needs to be fully nourished and satisfied.
Center your meals around plants rather than animal products or simple carbohydrates. By incorporating five of our more different plant-based foods into each meal you’ll assure you’re receiving the wide variety of nutrients your body needs to thrive.
2. Incorporate a Variety of Foods
Eating vegan doesn’t mean eating salads for every meal, or at least it shouldn’t. One way to help eat vegan when you don’t have to is by incorporating a variety of different foods into your diets.
Be sure to eat plenty of non-dairy based healthy fats like those found in avocados, coconuts, seed-butters, and nut cheeses. Healthy fats play an important function in how our bodies store energy, transport nutrients, and produce hormones.
It’s also important to incorporate complex carbohydrates. Drawing on grains like quinoa and wild rice, as well as legumes like chickpeas and lentils can feed your body with the fiber carbs and micronutrients it needs to produce and sustain energy.
3. Eat Plenty of Plant-Based Protein
Find ways to integrate plant-based proteins into your meals and snacks. There are some awesome plant-based meat substitutes on the market these days that taste and look almost exactly like the real deal. These are great options for when you’re missing the taste and feel of animal products but want to maintain a vegan diet.
There are also plenty of ways to get plant protein that doesn’t mimic meat. Tofu, soybeans, chickpeas, beans, and other legumes are great sources of protein. Nuts, seeds, and products made from them like almond butter and alternative milks can offer another potent source of plant-based protein.
4. Plan Ahead
Plan ahead! Eating vegan isn’t hard when you have the proper foods at your disposal, but without proper planning, it can be easy to give in to cravings. Throw out anything you don’t want hanging around to tempt you, and meal plan ahead of time if you can.
A great way to get started with eating vegan is with premade vegan meal delivery. These services take all the guesswork out of meal planning and deliver nutritionally balanced vegan meals right to your home. Vegan meal delivery can make it easier to make good choices and stay on track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.