It might sound very fancy, and technical but putting the word 'nano' in front of something just means that it is being used in very small amounts. So, nano CBD oil uses extremely small amounts of CBD. CBD oil is known for it's variety of benefits, but in some cases it is also a controversial product, because, well, it is a cannabis extract. Keep reading to find what nano CBD oil is, how it works, and why it might be beneficial.
What Is Nano CBD Oil?
CBD is non-intoxicating, which is something that a lot of people don't realize. The CBD trend is going, and more and more people are using it to treat pain, anxiety, insomnia, acne, and more. Even cafe's are introducing additional features on their menu's containing CBD, like smoothies or cocktails.
As mentioned before, the word 'nano' means that the CBD has been made into extremely tiny pieces, about one millionth of a meter. CBD is a hemp plant extract, and it is more and more accepted and recognized as an anti-inflammatory that is able to soothe different kinds of pain.
How Does It Work?
Since the particles of the CBD are so small, it is easier for them to enter the bloodstream, and so the use will notice faster and more intense results when it comes to their treatment using CBD.
It is important to note that not every person's body requires the same amount of CBD. A completely healthy adult might be satisfied with a single drop of nano CBD oil, but this will not be the same for somebody with more serious health conditions.
The great advantage of particularly nano CBD oil is that it is water soluble. This gives the user a lot of different opportunities to consume it, the easiest probably being to put it in water, or another drink of choice.
How Can It Help You?
Chronic Pain
It has already been mentioned briefly that people use (nano) CBD for the treatment of a number of things. To be specific, conducted studies have shown that nano CBD oil is able to relieve chronic pain. In fact, a number of athletes have switched from taking painkillers to nano CBD oil, as they found it to have better results.
Stress, Anxiety ; Depression
Stress, anxiety, and depression can take a serious toll on people's lives. The first thing that is often prescribed are pharmaceutical drugs, but these carry the potential of side effects or the user might get addicted to them, with for examples benzodiazepines.
Nano CBD oil has shown effects similar to anti-depressants, whilst being a more natural approach to the condition, making a large number of people more interested in it.
Decrease Cancer Related Symptoms
CBD was used in a study specifically for people with cancer-related pain who did not experience pain relief from their prescribed medication. Once they used CBD as an alternative, they experienced a big reduction in pain levels.
CBD is also able to treat side effects related to chemotherapy, such as vomiting, and nausea, the most common ones. Not that much studying has been going into whether CBD oil could treat cancer, but there has been research proving that it stopped the breast of aggressive breast cancer cells, perhaps being promising for the future.
Conclusion
To summarize, the nano CBD oil is because of its incredibly tiny CBD particles is able to give better results to the person using it. It is water soluble and so can be taken with almost any liquid. It is seen as a natural alternative for drugstore medication that often doesn't solve the issue or leads to other side effects. It helps with pain relief, stress, insomnia, and cancer-related symptoms, and is promising for treating cancer in the future.
