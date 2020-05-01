For many students, networking is the least comfortable part of the job search process. The enigma of networking causes some to think that they’re simply not good at it. This article aims to bust some of the myths around networking and equip you with the skills necessary to ace that next career-related conversation.
Myth: Networking is only for a certain industry
Truth:
While some industries might utilize formal networking (networking events, information sessions, conferences, etc.) the skills used and the experience of networking is not limited to any one industry.
Some companies may hold their own networking events, but you can also practice this skill by using tools like the UW alumni search tool on LinkedIn to connect with and set up informational interviews with alumni who have graduated from your department or are working at companies you are interested in. Conferences can also be a useful way to learn more about the industry and job function that interests you and help you plan for your future academic and career goals.
Myth: I’m not an extrovert, so I can’t be good at networking
Truth:
While “networking” may feel like a foreign concept, at its foundation networking simply means intentional conversation. As such, it is an exercise in both talking and listening. There are many ways to make this process feel more comfortable.
Make sure to set reasonable expectations for yourself- networking does not mean asking for a job, it is an opportunity to build relationships and learn more about the opportunities available to you. Bringing along a buddy can be a great way to make an event more fun and more comfortable.
Be confident. You are your own best advocate. Your confidence in yourself will make the process much easier and more meaningful. To practice your interviewing skills you can visit the UW Career and Internship Center’s resources page at careers.uw.edu.
Myth: Networking is disingenuous
Truth:
As we mentioned before, networking does not only equate to asking people for a job. The objective of networking can include developing contacts, building relationships, and gaining insider advice and knowledge about a company’s culture, work-life balance, etc.
Whether you found the person on LinkedIn or met them at an event, these conversations can both help further your own career and can also help others learn about your path to your current work and research. These insights can also be helpful to incorporate into your cover letter and interview answers!
Myth: I can’t network with people I already know
Truth:
You can network with anyone and everyone! This list includes friends and family, classmates, faculty, co-workers, alumni, and working professionals! You can even network with people sitting next to you on airplanes. While scheduling informational interviews requires more background and research on the person, position, or company, there are always opportunities around you to practice and engage in networking.
Myth: There are no resources available to help me practice
Truth:
The Career & Internship Center is committed to equipping you with the resources and skills necessary to tackle your next career conversation with confidence. Visit the C&IC at careers.uw.edu to find helpful videos and handouts with tips and tricks on how to succeed at networking.
Remember to also use LinkedIn as a great resource for finding and connecting with professionals doing the things you want to do! Visit university.linkedin.com/linkedin-for-students for videos, tip sheets, and checklists to help you develop your LinkedIn profile and connect with others.
