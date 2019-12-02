I’m a third-year marketing student and have been tasked with planning a marketing strategy using a variety of digital components. My group seems to think that an SEO campaign is not going to be the most useful investment of money, time, and energy, but I feel like there’s still some value in using SEO before our fictitious product launch. Is SEO still worth it?
If your group is trying to determine whether or not you want to perform an SEO campaign, there are a lot of factors to consider. However, just because a great effort is involved doesn’t mean that SEO isn’t worth it. In fact, as the following SEO facts demonstrate, SEO is alive and well in 2019. Here are some details to keep in mind as you plan on your upcoming website or product launch.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Users Perform More Than 60,000 Searches A Second
In case you were doubting the relevance of search traffic, keep this statistic in mind. With users searching on Google more than 60,000 times a second, that means that in one minute of the day over three million searches are performed. SEO Tribunal shares that close to 40 percent of global eCommerce can be attributed to traffic from search engines. This underscores the importance of SEO.
Mobile Optimization Matters
While many aspects and particulars of Google’s search algorithm remain a mystery, there are some best practices that Google has shared with webmasters. One of these is making sure that your website is optimized to display properly on mobile devices as well as desktops. If you aren’t sure where to start, Google actually has a mobile-friendly test that you can perform for free.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Geography Can Help You Get Ahead
If you can capture local web traffic, that is another simple strategy to help you get ahead in page rank. That’s because there are fewer competitors for keywords like “shoes for sale in Cincinnati” than there are for “shoes for sale.” Even so, you may find that some of your pages perform better in some locales than others. Analyzing what types of behavior in some regions may result in higher rankings than others can be one useful lens to consider when using geography to help improve your traffic.
Duplicate Content Doesn’t Hurt As Much As You May Think
While Google’s Search Quality guidelines do explicitly state that unique content will add value to your search performance and website ranking, they don’t say that duplicate content will penalize you. While duplicate titles and focuses won’t hurt your search performance, it’s important to differentiate the facts and picks in your blog if you want to really reap the benefits of SEO content marketing.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Three-Quarters Of Your SEO Performance Can Be Contributed To Backlinks
While keyword optimization is obviously important when it comes to boosting your SEO, according to HubSpot 75% of SEO is off-page. This means that it’s important for you to create content that is useful and likely to be linked to by other websites. This helps increase your page authority, and it features reputable content on your website that other users could benefit from seeing.
If all of these facts have you confused, you’re not alone. Putting in the legwork to pull off a successful SEO campaign is a complex task, but is crucial if you want your web traffic to play an important role in your business’ digital strategy. Thankfully, resources like Link Laboratory exist to offer SEO services for businesses of all sizes. From small businesses to Fortune 500 clients, a business like Link Laboratory can perform an audit of your existing website and online traffic to better understand where your website excels and where it could use some help. From there, you can begin to create a content strategy, harnessing Link Laboratory’s data to better understand what kinds of keywords and anchor text are best worth targeting in your SEO campaign.
As the above statistics illustrate, SEO is still a viable path to boost website traffic and sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.