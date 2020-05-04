All serious e-commerce stores make great investments to optimize their sites to attract leads and consequently boost their conversion rates. Among the things that are key to a well-optimized site is responsive web design. The biggest brick-and-mortar stores have at least had an e-commerce store at this age of technology and the internet. Competition is very stiff and only those that have taken appropriate measures are making it in the industry. Amazon, Craigslist and stores such as Walmart are a true definition of how the e-commerce space is becoming sophisticated and competitive by the day. Every company is competing for online space and market and therefore, site optimization is key to success!
The ease with which customers can locate you is all that is important. Search engines logarithms factor in web design responsiveness during rankings and therefore, e-commerce stores have no choice than to make sure that their sites load easily on various platforms. After chatting with the owner of the biggest online car cover company, Patrick Schultz, carcover.com invested over $100000 on redoing the mobile version of the site to be responsive with all mobile and tablets.
The Responsive Website Design Trend
Ensuring your site’s responsiveness in all platforms is an important requirement at this age of technology and the internet. Mobile devices have flooded the market and people are seldom using their PCs to make purchases. Therefore, it is important to take note of the following to match these requirements that will make your e-commerce store thrive at all times regardless of where your target audience is accessing it from:
- Mobile gadget users are on the Rise
Not many people are using PCs to order items online. If you limit your web design for use on a personal computer, you will be missing out on more than 50 per cent of your target audience that is looking for information using mobile devices. They account for a lot more traffic these days than traffic coming from PCs. Therefore, there is no doubt that the e-commerce industry is being optimized for responsiveness on mobile platforms. Many more people are shopping from their mobile gadgets and that is what e-commerce sites are focused on.
- Responsive Store-Sites Get Good Ranking
Ranking by search engines favor responsive sites and that is why an investment in this direction is most appropriate for any store that wants to remain competitive. Therefore, websites designed for mobile platforms get a better ranking than those that are only designed for PCs. Therefore, it is not enough to focus on search engine optimization techniques alone. The ease with which your site loads on various platforms, especially on mobile devices is vital to the online presence that can be attained.
- Social Media and User Experience
There is no doubt about the power that has been realized through social media. A non-responsive e-commerce store will not take advantage of this hence lead to low sales. Considering the impact being created through social media, it would be important to make sure that your site responds well. Great user-experience is vital to the action taken by visitors to your site. If the site takes too long to load, users will most likely shy away from your site and never come back. Good site speeds are therefore characteristic of responsive web-design that ultimately translates to good user experience.
- Increased Visits and Sales
The ultimate objective of having a responsive web design is to increase conversion rates and boost ROI. Responsive design is one of the ways that e-commerce sites are using to remain competitive in the market. When your site speeds are good, people will take much more time to browse through because they are encouraged to do so. In the end, they will most likely make a buy decision because they can access the information they need with ease!
Technology continues to evolve leaving us with no chance other than to make necessary adjustments to our operations. Today, responsive web design is a priority for all e-commerce stores seeking to make any meaningful ROI. This has been brought about by the increased use of mobile gadgets and the inclination of search engines towards the same!
