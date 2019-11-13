Growing up in New York City can be hectic enough to give any child a bit of social anxiety. While smaller cases of social anxiety are common in many individuals, it’s important to find ways to ease your child’s daily stresses and find smarter ways to help them cope. Especially when party planning is involved, your child’s anxiety can quickly skyrocket. Instead of settling for a stressful situation, here are a few things you can do to make a party fun instead of frightening.
Consider a child therapist
Oftentimes, anxiety has specific triggers and a party environment could easily be one of them. While identifying these triggers is one matter, a child anxiety therapist can help you discover coping mechanisms. These make it so, when your child is faced with an anxiety trigger, they’re better equipped to handle it without having an anxiety or panic attack. There are a few things to keep in mind when finding a child anxiety therapist in New York City.
Firstly (and luckily), there are plenty of qualified therapists throughout the city. This typically means that you’ll have several options. However, it’s important to have a few top choices in case your preferred therapist isn’t accepting new patients at the time or doesn’t have availability shortly. If you’re relying on insurance for co-pays and visits, you’ll also need to find a practice that accepts your coverage. Also, with the sheer amount of options available to you and your child, it’s important to do some in-depth research before committing to a therapist.
While most mental health professionals are well-qualified and engaging, not all will provide your child with the experience they need. Keep in mind that negative childhood experience with therapy could turn a child off from seeking mental health aid in the future. If your child expresses discomfort or has a hard time opening up to a therapist, it’s likely time to go back to the drawing board and find a different practice.
Revamp the party
Picture the typical kid’s party. Children running and screaming. Cake smeared on nearby surfaces. Loud noises, excessive stimulation, and frustrated parents can all add up to a stressful experience. In a city with as much stimulation as New York, piling more on top can be a big cause of social anxiety. Instead of going the traditional route, consider comparatively calmer party activities.
If you’re dealing with a socially anxious child, a fun time with an animal could help. You might consider to rent a pony to soothe an overactive mind. While many animals are great for easing anxiety, ponies are particularly adept at creating a calming atmosphere and putting children at ease. Plus, while a pony ride is slower-paced and more relaxing, it’s still a fun activity. The only thing is, in NYC, yard space comes at a premium so you may need to find a more public venue for your rental. Sometimes, being in public can trigger social anxiety so try to find a more secluded area for your event to balance it out.
Use your best judgment
Ultimately, nobody knows your child quite as well as you do. Helping your child identify their social anxiety triggers, develop appropriate coping mechanisms, and opting for a calmer party atmosphere can all reduce the stress of planning a party. In a city as fast-paced as New York, addressing your child’s social anxiety is key to their future successes. Use your best judgment when considering therapy and try your best to put yourself in your child’s shoes. If any aspect of the party feels as though it could cause social anxiety, it likely will. With some forward-thinking and smart planning, you’ll be able to host a fun party that your child with thinking back on fondly.
