College is meant to be a time of exploration and learning. At the same time, it is also a place where tons of people are packed into one place. People often share a dorm room with other people and there might be dozens of kids on a single hall. Some people even share a bathroom with others. As a result, it is easy for germs and illnesses to make their way through an entire building quickly. Combine this with the college diet and it is easy to see why people are concerned about staying healthy. There are a few tips to keep in mind.
In order to stay healthy in college, sleep is going to be critical. Without anyone yelling at college kids to go to bed, it is not unusual to stay up until 3 AM regularly. Even if someone doesn't have class until 10 AM, this is still not enough sleep. When someone doesn't go to bed until late at night, this compromises the immune system. The result is that the body is more vulnerable to bacteria and viruses. This makes it easier for someone to catch those pesky illnesses that tend to float around the dorms.
Next, people also need to invest in health supplements. There are plenty of options from which to choose. Many people like to take vitamin C supplements because this is a critical building block of the immune system. Some college students are even looking at CBD oil because of its numerous benefits for stress, sleep, and anxiety. There are plenty of college kids who like to take extra protein as a way to augment their workouts. When looking at health supplements, it is important to think about the ingredients that go into them. Not all health supplements are the same and everyone needs to know how they are going to impact their body before they take them.
Finally, exercise is critical. Many people who go to college used to play sports in high school. Then, they stop playing sports when they go to college. There is nothing wrong with this; however, it is still important to exercise to stay in shape. Exercise is a great way to relieve stress. Exercising regularly can also boost the immune system. Finally, exercise can also help people focus on their work while improving their mood. Exercise releases endorphins that make people happy. These are a few of the most important tips to keep in mind. All of this can help people remain healthy in college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.