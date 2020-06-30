In a disparate world, where everyone seems to have a gripe with someone, it's nice to know that we are all united through our humanity. Our trials and tribulations, our fears and sorrows, our happiness and joys are inextricably intertwined with that of our neighbors. In macroeconomics, every system invariably interacts with every other system, allowing the effect of synergy to run its course. In much the same way, our individual lives impact one another across cultural, ethnic, racial, and religious lines. Perhaps our differences are simply ways for us to better express our uniqueness in the world, for without them we would all be the same. Each one of us is a character on the great stage of life – we are truly blessed to be here at this very moment.
Taking a Zen Approach to Our Existence
The best things in life are free – that's a certain text. Sunny skies, fresh air, and good times will put a smile on anyone's dial. When we are having fun, our minds are focused on keeping that good feeling going. The endorphins and serotonin released in our brains wash over us, generating a euphoric response; a nirvana-like state. It comes as no surprise to those of us who play and enjoy video games, or perhaps even online slots in Canada at https://www.slotsheaven.com/ca/, that a focus on something truly immersive and exciting is far and away the elixir that so many others are seeking. Responsible entertainment is a wonder to behold. There is no time for malarkey; we're just enjoying the moments that make life so wonderfully worthwhile. Of course, we all know what they say about ‘too much of a good thing’ being detrimental to our well-being.
We have, but an hour upon the stage in the greater scheme of things, so we owe it to ourselves and to one another to behave with dignity, respect, and appreciation. Everything we do is enhanced if we can do it for the betterment of one another’s lives. Actions have consequences. Before we do anything, our thoughts direct our bodies towards specific actions. Psychologists routinely comment that negative thoughts lead to negative effects – the eponymous ‘stinking thinking’ mentality. If we purify our thoughts by adopting better ways of perceiving one another, and the society we are a part of, we will be the better for it. The greatest leaders the world has ever known understand that bringing people together achieves far more than keeping people apart.
Beyond the Biased Frame of Reference
Beyond the prism of bias, intolerance, and prejudice is an ability to see truth. Each and every one of us understands what it means to feel happiness and sadness. If we feel empathy, we can easily identify wrongdoing. When we stand united against injustice, we become a beacon for humanity. Regardless of one's persuasion, we know deep in our hearts that what happened to George Floyd was a savage, brutal, and ruthless abuse of power. It was a felonious act; a heinous and reprehensible injustice against a fellow human being. We may differ on the specific form of retribution, but we stand firm against that very behavior that ripped a child's father from this world and cut a man's life short in his prime. Justice must be served without perpetrating additional injustices on society at large.
Every life is truly precious. We should never forget that we are only here for a short time. Our actions should be directed towards making our lives and the lives of others better, easier, and safer. There is nothing to be gained by sowing the seeds of division. We should strive to act in the interests of the greater good – anything less is a transgression of our contract with our world.
