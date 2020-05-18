Your small business is your life. It's the way you pay your bills and feed the family you love. If the power goes out at your business, then it's highly possible you're going to lose revenue and your employees will be less productive as well. That's why a backup generator is the best choice for keeping your business up and running if the power should fail. Even if your business isn't open during the power outage, you do stand to lose electronic data, food if you serve it, and power failures leave your small business open to security breaches because your security system is down.
Now, that you know a few of the reasons you should have a diesel generator for your small business, you need to know how to choose the best one to meet your business needs. You can find a few tips for choosing the best one below.
The first thing you need to realize is that no two generators or the same. They have different fuel tanks, different control panels and certainly different price points. You need to do your research well. While you want the least expensive generator possible, you also don't want to sacrifice quality for a lower price point.
Only Buy from a Reputable Supplier
As no two generators are created equal, neither are the suppliers who offer them. While you're doing your research, make sure to check out the supplier you're considering well. Suppliers such as Welland Power have years of experience in everything from spare parts to MWH treatment. You want a high-quality generator that will last you a lifetime. Read the reviews on their site, but don't stop there, make sure to check out reviews on social media sites as well, before you make a final decision.
Understand the Different Types of Generators
There are two main types of generators, portable and standby. You need to determine which will do the best job for your business.
Portable can be taken anywhere and are convenient if you have a very small shop. These provide you with enough power to keep business going as usual during an outage, without breaking the bank in energy usage.
A standby generator is for medium to large businesses where a portable one just wouldn't get the job done. Also, these start working as soon as the power fails, whereas a portable will have to be started by you.
Know Your Fuel Sources and Voltages
Once you've determined the right size for your business, you need to determine what type of fuel you'll use and the voltage you need. Fuel types are diesel, gas, or solar power. There's an ongoing debate over which is better, so if you're not sure it's best to consult a professional to help you make that important decision. Solar, of course, if better for the environment, but you need to make that determination based on your area and the needs of your business.
Recognize the Needs of Your Business
It's important to take in the needs of your business when choosing correctly. Things like how many people will be in your business during the outage and the type of resources, such as food, you keep there round the clock should have been considered. Take these things into consideration before you make a final decision.
These are just a few tips to make sure you get the best standby generator for your small business. You want one that does the job it was designed for without costing you an arm and a leg to purchase and in energy usage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.