Since we spend most of our time with our coworkers, peers, and colleagues (even in the virtual setting), it is important to find companies and organizations who will recognize and celebrate all of our identities, such as race, gender identity, sexual orientation, religious affiliation, and ability. There are many ways to identify such employers.
The first is to see if they have a diversity statement. This is usually somewhere on their website paired with their mission or vision statements and it details their commitment to diversity.
All-star companies will even identify some key ways that they’re going to meet their goals and how they define diversity, equity, and inclusion. Are they using pronouns? Does it seem like there was thought and intention put behind every word of the statement?
The second way is to look for staff affinity groups. Depending on company size and leadership, many organizations will have several groups that are dedicated to connecting staff that share identities.
The University of Washington has several such as the Queer Faculty and Staff Association, Latino Faculty and Staff Association, Black Faculty and Staff Association, and a handful of others.
By finding companies with these groups, you already know that if you were to work for them there are networks that you can be a part of for support and community.
Another identifier is looking at the leadership of the company. Many organizations will have a board of directors or will have a president or director posted on their websites or LinkedIn. It is important to scan what the leadership looks like and if possible read up on them.
What initiatives have been important to them? Do they look and sound like you? By knowing what is important to the leaders, you have a chance to see how your values will coincide with those of your potential company.
While these strategies have been looking at the company as a group, another route is to look at individuals at the company.
Go on LinkedIn and see if there is anyone within the company that you can identify with. If you don’t find anyone, that could be a sign in itself. But if you are able to find someone that shares one or all of your identities, you can reach out to them and learn about their experiences there. Depending on their response, you can learn a lot about how you might be treated within this setting. Will your identity be celebrated or tokenized? Will you be supported once you are hired on? These are the types of questions you can ask someone who is already working there.
The final tactic would be to do a Google search of their history, specifically looking for past struggles with discrimination.
You should always research potential employers when applying, but be on the lookout for injustices, discrimination, or bias cases.
While it is possible for companies to learn, change, and adapt over time it is important to look at how they responded and reacted to any of those cases in their company. Was there general support or was there retaliation? What did they do to remedy these situations?
It is important to note that even when doing all of these things you may still find an employer or
organization that is not the best environment. Those of us that come from marginalized identities will have to examine companies with a more critical lens but remember these will be the places where we spend most of our time so we should be ensuring as much as possible that we won’t be facing any challenges that aren’t related to the work we’re there to do.
