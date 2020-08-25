Track pants are sweat pants primarily made for athletic purposes. They can also be worn in other situations as they look good and are comfortable.
Today, track pants are not only worn for sporting activities and lounging; instead, they have entered the world of high fashion. It's not uncommon to see celebrities flaunting a pair of track pants in public for a cool, laid-back look. Designer track pants can now be seen at the high-profile events and on the runways where they were formerly not allowed.
Track pants are the new must-have style for men, and it's dominating the street style scene. No longer just for the sporting activities, these comfortable pants are a modern wardrobe essential.
What Are Some of the Most Popular Track Pant Styles?
However, while track pants were built with limited use today, they're much more. Just as with jeans and dress pants before them, there are now many styles and shapes to take into account.
Smart Track Pants
No longer limited to only track, field, or sofa, the track pants revolution has seen this active/loungewear essential undergo a tailored transformation. Yes, the track pants have, as part of the athleisure trend, had a sartorial change, meaning dressing smartly no longer requires torturing your body to fit into a pair of uncomfortable dress pants for long periods.
These track pants are mostly cotton made. Track pants have smartened up so much that wearing a pair with a dress shirt is no longer out of the question.
Classic Sporty Track Pants
Even purpose-built track pants haven't escaped this new dawn in menswear. Once a baggy and inflated, classic sporty track pants have shaped up, slimmed down, and somehow still managed to have every ounce of comfort they boasted before.
Flattering cuts and moisture-wicking fabrics are par for the course in this new sportswear movement, and now it's possible to work out and look slick at the same time. They are mostly made of polyester. Thanks to the material used, these track pants are lightweight and wrinkle resistant. They're usually rugged and can be worn after multiple washes.
Everyday Track Pants
Perfect for everything from relaxing on a long-haul flight, to going out for a lunchtime bite – these classic, understated track pants have got your back no matter how you choose to spend your day.
These track pants are known for their unbeatable comfort, total versatility, and increasing demand from menswear types; it may only be a matter of time before these modern casual classics take up the place of their denim cousins.
Lounge Track Pants
Lounge track pants are loose cut, insanely comfortable, and somehow manage to be both lightweight and cozy at the same time. You'll never want to get out of them.
Why Do People Wear Track Pants?
The first and foremost reason is the fact that the track pants are very comfortable, but don't let that old image of "casual" and "athleisure" fool you, track pants are just as versatile as any other type of jeans or trousers. The trick to making them work for different occasions, from the office to a night out to a laid-back brunch with friends, is how you piece them up. Like most fashion-related things, it mostly revolves around styling. No longer restricted to the only area, track pants are now a cool and contemporary item (when styled correctly).
Track pants are one of the critical items leading the charge during this pivotal era in menswear. As men's fashion freaks continue to experiment with them, they are becoming ever more ingrained into the modern men's wardrobe.
