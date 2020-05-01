Research continues to show that internships lead to higher salaries and a stronger likelihood of finding work for college graduates.
In addition, a recent article from the National Association of Colleges and Employers showed that having prior internship experience was the No. 1 deciding factor for employers when choosing to hire otherwise equal candidates, so we get it — internships are important.
But what is an internship, really? And how do you go about finding one? We’ll explore the answers to these questions and more in this article.
An internship is an experiential learning opportunity in a work-based environment. Internships are typically project-based, short in duration, and have an explicit focus on student learning.
They can be paid or unpaid, occur during the academic year or in the summer, involve remote or in-person work, and can be taken in conjunction with a credit-bearing course to reflect on the learning received during the experience.
Internships exist in all academic and career fields and there were over 7,600 internship postings on Handshake, the UW’s job and internship board, last year alone.
Internships provide students with the opportunity to develop both technical skills and so-called “soft skills,” like communication, collaboration, and working with diverse people and perspectives.
In addition, you’ll foster a network of colleagues and mentors who can assist with advice and recommendations as you move forward on your career journey. And perhaps most importantly, internships allow you to explore a particular job, sector, or field in a safe nurturing environment to learn what you like and don’t like about the work.
Internship experiences are included on your resume and the work you conduct can be used as examples for writing a cover letter or answering questions in an interview.
Overall, internships are valuable professional development opportunities that can be a great fit for students in all fields.
There are many ways to find internship opportunities and we recommend using a combination of the following search methods:
Contacts – Get referrals from friends, family, professors, advisers, etc.
Events – Employer information sessions and departmental, university, and regional fairs.
Online – Handshake, UW departmental websites, employer websites, internship clearinghouse sites, internet keyword searches, etc.
Create your own – Approach an organization you feel passionate about with a proposal stating how you could benefit them and what you could learn from them.
How do I maximize my internship?
Once you get an internship secured, you want to know how to get the most out of the experience. While your employer is partially responsible for structuring a successful internship, you are an equal partner in ensuring that you come away from the experience with skills, new contacts, and a better sense of what opportunity you want to pursue next.
Here is some quick advice on maximizing your internship, learn more on the Career & Internship Center website.
Look for learning opportunities in every task and don’t be afraid to ask questions.
Take initiative, find ways to contribute, and follow through.
Put yourself out there and meet others.
Communicate clearly and regularly with your supervisor.
Be professional, punctual, and positive.
Reflect on what you learned and how to articulate that to future employers.
What else can I do besides an internship?
While internships are great professional development opportunities, they aren’t for everyone. Here are some other ways to engage in experiential learning at UW.
Study Abroad (note that 2020 options may be limited)
Other ideas listed in our COVID-19 FAQs
How can the Career & Internship Center help during quarantine?
The Career & Internship Center offers resources for students at any stage of the internship search process. Here are ways that we recommend you engage with our office regarding your internship search:
Schedule a 30-minute appointment with a career coach – Not sure where to get started? Having a hard time finding opportunities? Have specific questions about creating your own internship? Prepping for an upcoming interview? A career coach can help with all of these questions and more.
Get your resume reviewed online, or talk through any application materials in a virtual, 15-minute drop-in coaching session.
Attend an upcoming webinar on how to find internships, how to write a great resume, how to prepare for an interview, and more.
Check out our online handouts and resources about everything related to internships.
Find internship opportunities on Handshake, the UW’s job and internship board.
