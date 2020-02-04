In the modern world, it is difficult to find people who have never ever heard about vaping. The rise of its popularity has changed to the rise of people's concerns about the activity. However, do we really know a lot about vaping?
Can anyone, who uses vaping devices, claim that he or she knows all about vaping and define the itchiest problem that might be caused by the activity? Can people, who are strongly objected against vape pens, name at least three positive effects that it can bring into people's lives.
Knowledge is power (Sir Francis Bacon)
Firstly, it is important to learn the structure of the device. People, who use it, in many cases, have no idea about the constituents of the device until it breaks. The main parts of any vape pen are battery, coil, and a tank. Before choosing a vape it is important to read battery, coil and vaping tank reviews. The characteristics might be different, but even, for example, vapingdaily best vape tanks would not make you happy if it does not serve your needs. That is why reviews are important.
All communication must lead to change (Aristotle)
The other fact is that nowadays vaping is more than a popular hobby, this is the culture that a number of young people try to follow. There exist special vaping shops that you all must have seen on the streets. People also use special applications for smartphones to create the communities of vapers. Some of such apps are oriented at sharing information and discussions such as ‘Top 5 best vape tank 2019’ or ‘The best receipts to make a strawberry e-liquid on your own’. Others work in the mode similar to Instagram. Users can share photos and videos and shortly describe their experience of vaping. There also exist a kind of blogger, who focuses on vaping and the peculiarities of the hobby.
Good for the liver may be bad for the spleen (a proverb)
Vaping is not a healthy alternative to smoking. Most people nowadays know it. Doctors and scientists prove this. Often people, who used to vape regret doing so and while giving pieces of advice to their children and grandchildren, they ask never to smoke or vape.
The problem is that firstly we can never know what exactly is contained in our vape tanks. E-liquid manufacturers can add different chemicals and nobody can reveal the constituents with the naked eye. Vapers inhale a bouquet of metals and others not use chemicals and do not even try to find out the truth. Then they often get the popcorn lung effect. The slighter effects include asthma exacerbation or procatarxis, constant dryness in the mouth, often bronchitis, and other diseases related to the respiratory system.
The second issue that a vaper faces is the problems with blood circulation and heart disease. The case is important for those, who use nicotine-containing e-liquid. Nicotine attaches himself to the blood cells and it becomes difficult for blood to circulate around the body. This makes it difficult for the body to receive oxygen.
Thirdly, vaping affects the reproductive system. Nicotine in any form (a cigarette or an e-liquid in your vape tanks) cause problems withfertility. What happens? Sperm and semen quality decrease, it might be more difficult to conceive a baby. Nicotine also harms egg cells and fallopian tubes. In case you have succeeded in conceiving a baby, a fetus might get damaged during the pregnancy if you use vaping devices.
Fourthly, vaping can affect yourmental health. Not only cigarettes cause addiction. When you use nicotine in the e-liquid, sooner or later it will bring you to the addiction mode and it does not matter whether you vape it or smoke. Nicotine consumption can also make you irritated and impulsive.
The law applies to everyone without discrimination (a saying)
Vaping is illegal in many countries. It is not already a secret that Thai severely bans vaping. However, the trend is spreading. On one hand, there are a great number of people, who vape, but they face no (or almost) health issues. They are the ‘happy category’. This is because nowadays vaping is a controversial question. Those, who vape, are often indignant at people, who constantly try to make them stop. However, it is the truth that vaping is harmful. World Health Organisation (WHO) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have already recognized vaping and one of the activities related to tobacco and made efforts to prohibit the use of the vaping devices in public places and more.
The current president – Donald Trump – has also been working on the question of vaping devices and a number of flavored e liquids ban. The officials express concerns about the popularity of vaping among young people, especially those – under 18. As the negative effects of vaping were not highlighted in society a couple of years ago, plenty of people, including schoolchildren, have started consuming vapes.
Talking not about the United States, there are a number of countries, where vaping has been banned for a long time already. Most of the countries are situated in Asia, South America, or Oceania, for example, India, Taiwan, Brunei, Lebanon, Singapore, Vietnam, Argentina, Egypt, and so on. Talking about Europe, only Norway and the United Kingdom have certain restrictions. Mind this, when choosing the holiday destination.
Flexibility comes from having multiple choices; wisdom comes from having multiple perspectives. (Robert Dilts)
Nowadays, you can put not only the e-liquid into your vape tanks. The horizon of vaping is much broader. Firstly, there are four generations of vaping devices (cig-a-likes, vape pens, vape mods). Each generation includes a number of types of vaping devices. Secondly, the substance to vape might be different. People use liquid, wax, oil, juice, dry herbs, special butter, marijuana, and many more. In fact, there exist some people, who experiment with what to put into their vape tanks. Some put exergy drinks, some put honey or sauces, but some vape really weird stuff. For sure, that is only your choice, but try to be reasonable and analyze what consequences your activity might have. Do not go nuts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.