You did it: You've passed your MCATs, compared medical programs, filled out applications, aced interviews, and here you are heading off to medical school. You're ready to buy books and pay tuition, and you're excited about this new chapter in your life.
You've probably researched the essentials for your med school survival kit (and are prepared to stock up on more coffee than you can even imagine drinking), but have you looked into the must-haves you'll need in your closet? Is your wardrobe as ready as you are? Between the classroom, examinations down the road, and whatever else you'll squeeze in over the next few years, you'll need clothes that help you accomplish everything.
Some Important Qualities
There are a few key qualities you should look for in nearly every piece in your med school wardrobe:
- Functionality: Machine-washable fabrics will make sure your favorite shirts stay stain-free and ready-to-wear, while motion-friendly pieces will keep up with you as you walk from class to class or through hospital halls.
- Professionalism: In some settings, you'll have a specific dress code to meet, so having business-casual and other go-to outfits waiting in your closet will have you ready whenever the need appears. But, even when you don't have someone telling you what to wear, you still want to look like a serious med student. There's no reason to donate your favorite T-shirt but making sure you have plenty of professional fashion choices on hand will make getting ready easy no matter the occasion.
- Fit & Fashionability: When you look good, you'll feel good! Make sure you like what you wear and that it fits you well. If you're a smaller woman, for example, seek out petite tops and bottoms for outfits that look great and fit well.
Use the above guidelines to stock your closet with clothes and accessories that are appropriate for medical school, including some of the must-haves below:
You need something to wear to class.
It should come as no surprise that you'll be spending plenty of time in class. Make sure you have some outfits on hand that are comfortable enough to wear as you sit through lectures, but nice enough to make a good impression.
You need something to wear in the hospital.
You might not be spending a ton of time in the hospital when you first head to medical school but it will happen. Be prepared with some functional fashion that lets you do the work while looking the part. And don't forget the supportive shoes!
You need something to wear while studying.
You've stocked up on office supplies and plotted out your go-to study habits, but have you imagined what you'll wear while studying? You'll want to stay comfortable without making yourself want to slip off to sleep while you should be learning critical information. Pick up a cami or two, some yoga pants, and some cozy socks to stay comfy but focused.
You need something to wear for formal occasions.
You can save shopping for a big event until closer to the day of but it never hurts to have a few extra-special outfits waiting for any special occasions that might sneak up on you. Keep something a nice blouse and suit set around for more professional settings and something more fun for other events.
You need something to wear while having fun.
Of course, you'll be spending a lot of time in class, studying, or otherwise working through your degree program. And that's important but occasional breaks are important, too. Make sure you some skirts, tees, and other options ready for when you plan a night out with your friends or find time for a date night.
Looking for a little more inspiration? Head to Google or your favorite social media site to see what others are wearing on their way to being MDs. Many bloggers focus on both the med school experience and fashion simultaneously. Enjoy the excuse for a shopping spree and stock your closet with all your fashion essentials for surviving medical school: and good luck!
