People all over the globe are going through the pandemic of Covid-19, and most of us are following social distancing, isolating, or being quarantined. Staying at home for an extended period of quarantine may be dull for most of us. But deep down, we now realize that many of these changes are now permanent and have grudgingly accepted them as a part of our lives.
No doubt that coronavirus has created a lot of problems for all of us. And the significant, adverse effects of this lockdown is that small business owners are suffering.
As is our human nature, many of us can quickly start to feel worn out because of the mundane nature of life at home. However, luckily, there is no shortage of free things which you can do to enjoy your life without stepping outside your home.
Below is a list of activities that will keep you busy during your quarantine or isolation period.
Let’s have a look.
Solve Puzzles and Play Games
When it comes to killing time, video games and puzzles are considered as the best time-killing activities. Whether you are planning to solve a traditional jigsaw puzzle, a word search book or sudoku, puzzles are incredibly stimulating. You can quickly acquire puzzles from any local store. Though, if you are overwhelmed by the abundance of options, ask for suggestions from the shopkeepers because they know what is in demand.
These days, online multiplayer games for console and PC are a massive trend. You can download a copy of games like GTA 5, Red Redemption II, Rise of the Tomb Raider, etc. from Steam. Also, these platforms allow you to compete against someone other than yourself.
Read Books
Books are mankind’s best friends; they don’t let anybody feel lonely or bored. In your isolation or quarantine period, you can finally read all those books which you have longed to read. So, start reading them online or rush to your nearest bookstore. Just remember, before going outside, always carry a bottle of hand sanitiser with you.
Earn Money Online
We are following social distancing rules and can’t go outside because of the lockdown or quarantine period. Governments have also advised avoiding cash transactions, as bills may help transmit the coronavirus.
What if during your isolation period, you want to earn some money to support your family? Then you can make money by playing online casino games, using bitcoins as your payment method. You can search for some of the best Bitcoin casinos in your area on Google. Always remember that making payments using bitcoins is safer when compared to credit cards.
The bitcoin payments can only take place as one-way transactions, and every bitcoin wallet contains a fixed amount of money. Thus, making payments with bitcoin puts you at a much lower risk of losing money through fraud when compared to other payment methods.
You can also start a website/ or blog related to the niche of your choice. As your site visits increase, you can start to make money through monetisation tools such as Google AdSense and affiliate marketing.
Stream & Binge Your Favorite Shows
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney Plus nowadays give us an abundance of options to kill boredom. If you are planning to watch any web series or a movie, then there are innumerable streaming options available on the internet. In fact, you may be ruined for choice on fantastic movies or binge-quality web series.
Use the Time to Develop a New Language Skills
During our isolation or quarantine period, we all get a lot of time in our hands. Naturally, it is the best time to use the opportunity to learn a new language! On the internet, several applications are available which you can use to learn a language. Memrise, Busuu, HelloTalk, Babbel are the examples of some apps that you can download onto your smartphone.
Do you have an inclination to learn Gaelic? If yes, then you can turn to the internet for some Gaelic resources to help you make a start.
YouTube and Other Online Social Networking Channels
If you think of yourself as a social media expert, then it is the right time to start your YouTube or TikTok channel to capitalize on your leisure time. Apart from this, you can also use this time to find your next favourite YouTuber or blogger.
Always Remain Connected to Your Friends
During your quarantine period, you can remain in contact with your pals without actually being in physical touch. To be honest, it is the easiest thing on this list to accomplish.
It doesn’t matter that you are a FaceTime lover or prefer DMs and phone calls. With the help of these resources, you can easily keep pace with the latest gossip of your society.
Virtual Tours
The virtual world is full of many amazing, alluring things which you can do from the comfort of your couch. Hence, use this opportunity to transport yourself to the world’s most popular theme parks, theatres and national parks.
You may say that right now these places are physically closed to the public. However, Disney Carnegie Hall and not fewer than 32 National Parks are available for a virtual tour.
For instance, you can enjoy a 360-degree view of Disney World, Disneyland, and even Epcot by using Google Street View. So, what are you waiting for? Get up and bring the magic of parks, an opera house, Machu Picchu and the Andes Mountains into your home.
