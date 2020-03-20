Are you an experienced rower who has decided to take advantage of the convenience of rowing at home? Or perhaps you’re new to rowing and have been intrigued about the benefits you’ve been reading about such as low-impact strength training combined with an awesome cardio workout. No matter your experience level, we think you’ll find integrating a rowing machine into your home and into your exercise routine to be a welcome addition!
If you’ve been considering the purchase of a machine for rowing at home, here are some tips to consider as you prepare to welcome that new piece of equipment into your home.
● Make sure you have adequate space
● Invest in a quality machine that you’ll enjoy using
● If possible, find likeminded people to keep you motivated
Space
Purchasing a rowing machine for the home makes integrating rowing into your daily routine much simpler. Having a machine easily accessible makes it difficult to come up with excuses that so often stall the progress of any fitness regimen. That said, before you make the financial and spatial investment of purchasing a machine – make sure you have the proper space for it. This can mean more than just taking measurements and making sure it fits. Choose an area in your house that you will enjoy exercising in. Don’t stick your beautiful new piece of equipment in a dark and cramped corner of your home, because chances are you won’t want to work out there!
Quality
When it comes to fitness equipment, you truly do get what you pay for. There’s a reason that some machines are more expensive than others, and it usually is a direct correlation to the quality of the machine and the features it provides. There are budget options out there, but chances are they won’t give you the same quality of experience, not to mention the high-tech aspects as some of the higher-end machines. Before you even begin looking at rowing machines, decide what you want in a machine – what is going to make rowing enjoyable for you? Make a list of your must-haves, and then find a machine that provides you with all of them – an investment in your health is not the time to look for the cheapest option.
Community
Anyone who has taken a group fitness class can attest to the motivation that working out with a supportive community provides. There might be days when you don’t even feel like crawling out of bed for your morning workout, but the thought of letting down your workout buddies gives you the push that you need to get moving. At-home workouts offer some great benefits – convenience, ease, and accessibility – but if you enjoy a group fitness environment, you may have to go out of your way to integrate that sense of community into your at-home regimen. But it can be done! Find some like-minded friends, join an Internet group, or find a rowing machine that allows you to enjoy a virtual community of peers that can keep you motivated and inspired.
Congratulations on the decision to invest in a home rowing machine! Follow our advice above, and take the time to find a machine that integrates seamlessly into your space and lifestyle. Rowing at home is a fantastic way to make sure that you’re staying on top of your fitness regimen, and brings you the awesome low-impact cardio and strength training exercise in the convenience of your home – but you’ll be even more likely to reap the benefits of this amazing workout if you take the time to find the machine th
