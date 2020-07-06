Pay-as-you-drive insurance is an alternative to regular comprehensive car insurance policies. Drivers who don't drive often or far can see lower fees and premiums with a pay-as-you-drive policy — which is different from the low-mileage discounts offered by some auto insurers. However, you must regularly monitor how many kilometers you've driven to ensure that you do not exceed your policy's limit.
What is comprehensive insurance?
Most auto insurers offer comprehensive and collision coverage in a bundle deal. While collision coverage is self-explanatory, comprehensive insurance is not as well understood. Essentially, comprehensive coverage is like bad luck insurance for your car. It covers things like hitting an animal, theft, fire, hail, natural disasters, falling tree limbs, broken windshields, floods, vandalism, property damage, and so on. Comprehensive coverage is usually required for financed or leased vehicles but is generally good to have for peace of mind.
How does pay-as-you-drive insurance work?
The first thing you will need to do is estimate how many kilometers you drive in a year. This will be your annual cap on how many kilometers you can drive. Send that information, along with your current odometer reading, to your car insurance company. As with any auto insurance quote, to determine your deductible and premium, other factors will be taken into consideration like your credit history, age, and driving record.
You will then have to monitor how many kilometers you drive and take care not to exceed your limit. If you notice that you are approaching your limit, you can contact your insurance company to top it off. You will have to pay extra fees if you file a claim after going over your kilometer limit. Additionally, some of the coverage on your insurance policy may be voided if you go past the limit. However, if you reach the end of your policy term and have not reached your limit, you may be able to roll over your kilometers to next year's policy or receive a discount on your premium.
Is it right for me?
You may benefit from a pay-as-you-drive policy If you don't drive your vehicle often. Specifically, if you:
- Are retired and no longer commute to work
- Use public transportation to commute to work
- Only travel on the weekends
- Have a secondary vehicle that you primarily use for short trips
- Are elderly or spend most of your time at home
Because of the outbreak of COVID-19, many of us are working from home or unemployed. Most of us are still trying to stay home as much as possible and keep our trips short. As a result, we are driving less. Switching to a pay-as-you-drive policy may be a good decision if you plan to continue staying home and are looking to save some money on your car insurance premium. And while autonomous driving features might sound like they making things safer, you'd be surprised to see the statistics for accidents that involve self-driving cars.
Where can I find a policy?
Shopping for car insurance is easier than ever with online tools that compare coverage options and provide free car insurance quotes for you. All you have to do is submit some basic information like your zip code, what type of coverage you need, driving history, and some details about your vehicle. Only certain insurance companies offer pay-as-you-drive insurance, so make sure you know which ones do before you shop. Compare car insurance with iSelect to find the most idea coverage at the most ideal price.
If you prefer to speak with someone to help you find the best policy, most third-party quote sites also have a phone line. You can work with a representative to customize your insurance policy and pick what coverage suits you best. If you are looking for a lower premium, you may choose a policy with the minimum coverage you need. Ask about your options and see if pay-as-you-drive insurance is right for you.
