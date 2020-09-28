If you’re thinking of a healthy meal plan, you can never go wrong with a salad. But admit it. Not all salads fit your taste buds. A salad can be boring and bland. Thankfully, there is a myriad of salad dressing choices to spice up your mixed greens. Although store-bought salad dressings can be readily purchased in the market, nothing is more natural and healthy than a home-made dressing.
Check out this list of salad dressings that are easy to make at home. Find out which salad dressing is the best for your appetite.
Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
A classic and simple dressing that you can make is a balsamic vinaigrette. Just by learning this recipe, you can make any salad restaurant-worthy. The key ingredient here is balsamic vinegar. A well-aged balsamic vinegar is sweet, not too bitter or acidic, and goes well with any mixed greens, fruits, or vegetables on your bowl. Here are the key components of a home-made balsamic vinaigrette:
● Balsamic vinegar
● Extra-virgin olive oil
● Dijon mustard
● Sea salt
● Ground black pepper
Simply place everything in a container with a tight lid and shake vigorously until mixed well. You can adjust the proportion of ingredients based on your preferred taste. The goal here is to achieve a zesty and robust salad dressing.
Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing
A crowd-favorite, lemon vinaigrette dressing adds a zippy, fresh, and bright zingy flavor to any salad. It’s super easy to make. It has the following ingredients:
● Fresh lemon juice
● Extra-Virgin Olive Oil
● Dijon Mustard
● Salt and Pepper
● Garlic clove
Simply whisk these altogether until blended well. You can adjust the amount of olive oil in your dressing. If you are to toss it with raw greens and vegetables, you can tone down the taste by adding more olive oil. If you want a sharper taste for your roasted potatoes and vegetables, you can mix equal parts of fresh lemon juice with olive oil.
Honey Mustard Dressing
A nice versatile dressing to pair with green salads, steamed veggies, chicken fish, and meats is honey mustard dressing. The sweet honey and pungent Dijon mustard are perfect for bitter greens such as arugula and kale. It also goes well with blue cheese, apples, celery, and walnuts. The elements of this salad dressing are as follows:
● Dijon Mustard
● Honey
● Apple cider vinegar
● Kosher salt
● Olive oil
All you need to do is combine all ingredients in a bowl until smooth, Enjoy!
Italian Dressing
Another essential type of salad dressing that you should know is Italian dressing. The intense flavor come from the herbs and spices added to this vinaigrette dressing. Other ingredients are vinegar or lemon juice, chopped bell peppers, and sugar or corn syrup. If you want to make it creamier, you can add vegetable oil to emulsify the ingredients. Apart from mixed greens, you can toss it with steamed broccoli or asparagus.
Ranch Dressing
Best served in family gatherings, this salad dressing has a tangy, creamy flavor. This salad dressing is one of the common dressings sold in the market. But, it only takes a few ingredients to make it at home and the ingredients are fairly inexpensive. If you are a fan of Mayo, you will surely love this recipe. Here are the key ingredients:
● Mayonnaise
● Sour cream
● Buttermilk
● Dried parsley, dill, and chives
● Onion Powder
● Garlic Powder
● Salt and pepper
Make your own salad dressing at home and elevate your salads to a whole new level. Try making any from this list and choose the best salad dressing for you!
