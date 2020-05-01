With a global pandemic forcing the economy into recession, getting a job is more challenging than ever.
The outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent shelter-in-place orders have sent the unemployment rate in the United States through the roof, making finding a job especially difficult for college students and recent graduates entering the workforce. Fortunately, UW offers students a variety of resources to aid students in their quest for employment.
Handshake
Handshake is an online job and internship database tailored for UW students that allows students to build a profile with entries specific to their education, such as courses they have taken and RSOs they are a part of.
An especially useful feature is the ability to search exclusively for on-campus jobs. Employers from UW — like the IMA, the HUB, and research labs on campus — will post job opportunities on Handshake only available to UW students.
On top of helping students find job opportunities, Handshake makes it easy for them to apply. Students can create a library with all their documents relevant to finding a job, including their transcript and resume, as well as uploading a PDF of their schedule to show employers their availability.
These documents can then be used via Handshake’s “quick apply” feature. This feature identifies positions that only require documents students have already uploaded and allows them to apply with only a click of a button.
Career fair
In a normal year the UW holds a sizable job and internship fair in the spring that connects employers from across the state and country with UW students and alumni. This event gives students the chance to meet face to face with hundreds of employers looking to hire for full-time, part-time, and internship opportunities.
The 2020 Spring Job and Internship Fair, which was originally scheduled for April 15, has been rescheduled as an online fair on May 13due to coronavirus and the related ban on large gatherings.
Drop-in coaching
The UW Career & Internship Center offers drop-in coaching, which has been moved online for spring quarter due to COVID-19.
Virtual drop-in coaching is hosted via Zoom and is available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. These 15-minute sessions allow students to get advice on building their resume, writing cover letters, and conducting themselves effectively during interviews.
Virtual resources
For students who prefer to learn at their own convenience the UW offers a catalog of videos and virtual workshops that students can access anytime. These videos and workshops, most of which last only 30 seconds, cover crafting resumes, writing cover letters, searching for jobs, networking, interviewing, and generally developing one’s career.
This catalog of content provides students with a solid foundation in the skills necessary to secure a job and supplements the information that students can acquire through drop-in coaching.
Online resume review
The Career & Internship Center also gives students the opportunity to have their resumes reviewed by fellow students. Resumes will only be reviewed if they are two pages or less, not a class assignment, and submitted as .doc, .docx, or .pdf files. After submitting a resume students can expect feedback within two business days.
For more information: https://careers.uw.edu/
