Damaged hair is very common amongst women. Damage to your hair may seem like a cause for alarm and stress, but it doesn't mean you have to necessarily cut it off and start all over. You can reverse even a serious disaster and keep your favorite style by knowing how the damage occured and being able to use the right products and care routine to keep the damaged hair from getting worse. You can't always avoid causing damage to your hair, but there are a few things you can do that will help to minimize hair damage and keep your hair in better healthier condition going forward.
Your hair shows off your personality and style. So when it suddenly turns dull-looking and brittle, it’s worth addressing. Damaged hair takes many forms. It could look like frizzy hair and can often feel dry to the touch. Split ends frequently show up and your hair starts looking really dull, not at all like healthy hair. Heat styling, hair coloring, chemical treatments and excessive hair styling are what technically causes your damaged hair. It is possible though to stop the damage to your hair and keep it from getting worse. Find out how to treat and protect hair by following these simple steps:
How To Repair Damaged Hair
1) Avoid Heat at All Costs: Whenever it’s possible, air-dry hair or curl it using non-heat hair products such as rollers. When you do use heated hair styling tools, prep your hair with a heat-protectant to minimize hair damage.
2) Shampoo and Condition Correctly: Make sure you use shampoos and conditioners specifically designed for damaged hair and add a leave-in or deep conditioning hair mask to help restore hair.
3) Trim It on a Regular Basis: Trim your hair to prevent your hair’s split ends from getting even worse and letting the damaged area get worse. Trim your hair every two to three months so the damage doesn't build up and get worse.
4) Avoid Chemical Processing: Bleaching, coloring or chemical straightening can apply significant stress to your hair. So if possible stop doing any of it to get your healthy hair back. The easiest way to prevent damaged hair is by embracing your natural hair.
You don't have to go out and buy expensive shampoo or hair masks to repair your damaged hair. There are a lot of products out there like conditioners, serums and shampoos that promise to heal and restore dry, damaged hair. Sadly, there's really no way to heal damaged hair. Hair is not a living tissue with regenerative abilities, so it can't heal. It has no nervous system, blood, or living cells. So the best we can do is stop it from getting worse and possibly looking healthier.
Contrary to popular belief, there's no such thing as dry hair. When someone says dry, what they're usually referring to is damaged hair. Your strands aren't thirsty; they're hurt and damaged, and it can only be made to look healthy temporarily.
So while damaged hair repair is unfortunately not likely, there are ways you can manage and maintain it. Follow the steps we discussed above to keep your hair looking healthy moving forward. Hair grows out, so keep it healthy moving forward. So while you can't completely repair damaged hair, it is possible to improve damaged hair. Best of luck!!!
