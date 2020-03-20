With the growing popularity of the Keto Diet, it’s likely that you’ve heard of this game-changing lifestyle choice. People who choose Keto limit their carbohydrate intake while increasing their fat and protein consumption, resulting in a ketogenic state. The Keto diet has proven effective for weight loss and is believed to benefit those who suffer from other diseases such as diabetes, epilepsy, and Alzheimer’s. Read on to learn more about the Keto Diet and how to best follow it.
What is the Keto Diet?
The Keto Diet was created in 1921 by Dr. Russell Wilder, who found the diet to be effective in treating children who had epilepsy. By limiting carbohydrate intake and increasing healthy fats in the children’s diets, doctors were often able to prevent the seizures completely. This proved highly useful in cases where traditional epilepsy medication didn’t stop seizures.
Further research proved that the diet was highly effective for people who responded poorly to carbohydrates. By limiting carbohydrate consumption to less than 20 grams per day, people with intolerances to certain carbohydrates, such as gluten, are able to avoid problem foods entirely while enjoying the benefits of ketosis.
What is Ketosis?
Ketosis is a state in which the body swaps its typical metabolic fuel, carbohydrates, for various types of fats. The body generally breaks down carbohydrates for energy, but when carbohydrates are in short supply, the liver instead transforms fats into molecules known as ketone bodies. These fuel molecules power your body efficiently and cause a series of health benefits.
How Can I Reach Ketosis?
Reaching ketosis is as simple as tracking food macronutrients. The Keto Diet recommends that your food intake should be 75% fats, 20% protein, and 5% carbohydrates. Your body may respond poorly to this change at first, resulting in something called the Keto Flu. You may feel fatigued, experience stomach pain, and even struggle with sleep. These short-term negative effects clear up within a week, leaving you to enjoy the benefits of the Keto Diet.
What Are the Benefits of Keto?
While practicing Keto, you’re likely to experience many of the following benefits.
● Weight Loss
● Increased Mental Clarity
● Decreased Appetite
● Balanced Blood Sugar Levels
● Increased Heart Health
What Can I Eat on Keto?
After reading the benefits of the Keto Diet, you’re likely wondering whether it will be worth giving up some of your favorite foods. While avoiding certain carbs can be tough, you might be glad to know that the Keto Diet encourages you to enjoy another “forbidden” food group: fats.
Some of the recommended fats and protein sources include meats and dairy, shellfish, non-starchy veggies, and even cheese. Avocados, eggs, and oils are also highly recommended, along with yogurts, seeds, nuts, and berries. If you’re unsure whether a food is Keto approved, a little math can help you steer clear of foods that will break your ketosis streak.
If you start the Keto Diet, you’ll need to learn to read food labels. As a general rule, foods that have little to no carbohydrates are a safe choice for Keto dieters. Some foods with carbohydrates are still allowed by the net carbs rule, which subtracts the dietary fiber and sugar alcohols from the total carbs listed in order to determine the food’s net carbs. Your net carbs should remain below 20 grams per day to ensure you’ll stay in ketosis.
Learn More About the Keto Diet
Unlike other specialized diet plans, Keto doesn’t require you to purchase specially made meals or sign up for weekly meetings. Keto Diet is as easy as tracking your macronutrients and continuing to enjoy your favorite meats, dairy products, and healthy fats. If your initial research into the Keto Diet has left you interested and curious to learn more, check out some of our other blog posts about the Keto Diet to better understand its benefits, learn how to make Keto-friendly foods, and more.
