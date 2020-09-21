College has messed up my sleep schedule due to classes, social events, and studying. Therefore, I am concerned and looking for ways to improve the quality of my sleep. How can I achieve that?
Even though there are countless products on the market, claiming to help students with their sleep rhythm – ranging from Dramamine to certain oils and other alternatives –, it is a good idea to approach sleep issues from a comprehensive perspective. There are numerous reasons why a student may encounter issues when it concerns their sleep. This could include noises in the dorm, parties, classwork as well as other obligations. However, it is crucial for every college student to get an adequate amount of restful sleep every night.
Different options are available to help college students increase the amount of recreative sleep they get on a nightly basis. The first factor one might want to take into account is the removal of screens before bed. For example, most kids look at their phones before they lay down and go to sleep. The blue light that radiates from phones may have a stimulating effect on the brain which keeps people awake, making it difficult for them to fall asleep. The same applies to computer and TV screens. Everyone should try to avoid looking at screens before heading to bed.
Another issue that encourages a bad sleep pattern, is the fact that many students attempt to stay awake in order to study. Here, caffeine is a popular option among those who try to stay awake and study. However, it should be avoided in the afternoon. Caffeine can act for hours, keeping people awake even when they would like to go to sleep and haven't had a cup in six hours, if not longer. It is vital to avoid caffeine in the evening even if one is feeling tired.
Finally, college students who are having trouble falling asleep or staying asleep should also consider their alcohol intake. Even though alcohol is a part of the college experience for many students, it can also disrupt the sleep pattern. Alcohol has the known effect to make people feel tired and drowsy; but despite alcohol making it easier for people to fall asleep, it can also make it harder for them to actually stay asleep. Due to this reason, college students should bear their drinking habits in mind when it comes to their sleep rhythm.
All the mentioned factors play a crucial role in the quality of sleep people get. Hence, it is a good idea to tackle sleep problems with a comprehensive approach and ensure that all facets of sleep are being taken into consideration.
