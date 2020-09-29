If you are planning to improve your home’s ventilation and upgrade its visual appeal, then you should seriously consider the advantages of woodceiling fans. Unlike regular fans made of metal or plastic, wooden ones add a certain vibe and elegance to the room where it will be installed. Read on for everything you need to know when buying a wood ceiling fan.
1. They don’t just ventilate, they illuminate.
Depending on the intended usage of a room, you can get a wooden ceiling fan with lights. There are lots of options to choose from: those with downlights, uplights, fans with both, or those with none at all.
Units with both uplights and downlights, partnered with selective on/off switches, offer the best functionality if you want your room lit. You can have both of them turned on if you want maximum brightness. For times that you only need gentle indirect lightning, you can just select the uplights to subtly bounce illumination from the ceiling.
2. You have a variety of options when it comes to style.
Wood ceiling fans usually take a prominent and central location in a room. This makes them a visual centerpiece that greatly influences the overall appearance and style of your home. It’s just a matter of blade shape and finish that goes well with your interior design.
For example, a wood fan with brushed nickel finish looks well with a gray or dark ceiling. A matte dark wood or bronze-finish blade, on the other hand, will contrast nicely with a white room. The combinations of wood blade design and colors are endless.
3. There are some design specifications that you need to consider.
For starters, here are the essential factors that you need to consider when buying one:
· Number of blades – Wood ceiling fans can have at least 3 blades or more. This is mainly a matter of design preference since the number of blades does not impact performance.
· Fan size – The fan blades can be as short as 30” or as long as 60”. The choice depends on the size of the room to be ventilated. As benchmark, rooms around 100 square feet require fans with blades at least 36 inches long.
· On/off and speed control – There are mainly three options. The conventional ones are a wall switch and a pull chain directly attached to the ceiling fan. There are models operated by remote controls too, for added convenience.
· Proper installation – If you are not confident in doing it yourself, be sure to get professional help with installation. You want it to be installed tightly and well-balanced, since a fan that wobbles too much can damage itself or something else in the room.
4. They can provide extra comfort, even during winters.
Some people prefer fans to air conditioners, perhaps because they have lower body immune system and can catch colds more easily. Ceiling fans can provide cool breeze, which maintains room temperature and does not cause it to be too cold.
It is also a common tendency for rooms to be irregularly heated during winters. The heaters may not be efficient enough to move the air around, so some parts of the room can end up warmer than others. There are wood ceiling fans that allow reversing the spin, which is perfect for winter months.
Normally, wood fans rotate in a counterclockwise direction, which pushes wind downward to make you feel cooler. During winters, you can reverse the spin to create an upward draft. This in turn will recirculate heat in the room effectively.
5. Lastly, you can save energy and money.
Another quality to check when choosing a wood ceiling fan is its energy rating. Choose fans that have good Energy Star ratings, since they can help in regulating your home thermostat by 3-7 degrees. These can save up to 70% of the energy you use for ventilation.
Final Thoughts
Improving your home’s ventilation with a wood ceiling fan is rewarding task because it achieves two goals. First, you increase the overall level of comfort in your house regardless of the season. Second, it makes your house simply more elegant. It is ultimately a matter of choosing the right size, design, and specifications that are fit for your needs.
