A healthy city prioritizes public spending and investment in promoting health and wellness. Smoking bans in public areas, quality public transportation systems, sufficient grocery stores, and well-planned parks and recreational spaces are all factors that contribute to a healthy population with longer life spans.
When ranking cities in the United States for healthiness, there are several factors to compare among the most populated cities. The span and success of wellness services and businesses, physical activity, Body Mass Index (BMI), alcohol consumption, healthy diet, spirituality, and community involvement all determine how healthy a city is.
Below are five of the healthiest places to live in America in 2020.
1. Miami, Florida
Sunny Miami is the healthiest city in America in 2020, with 62% of the population receiving a full night's sleep. 80% of Miami residents workout at least once a week, 52% of which attend weekly fitness classes. Miami's wellness businesses are thriving thanks to residents' loyalty to wellness providers dedicated to teaching holistic wellness routines. 69% of residents receive integrative health services such as massages and chiropractic care at least once a year.
2. San Fransico, California
San Fransico is the third-healthiest city in the United States in 2020 due to the healthy diets and dedication to wellness businesses of residents. San Francisco boasts 16.2 wellness businesses per square mile and ranks the highest among the healthiest cities for residents supporting these businesses. San Franciscans love to eat their fruits and veggies and have the lowest percentage of cigarette smokers in the country.
3. Denver, Colorado
Denver residents are happy when it comes to health. Over 80% of residents workout at least once a week, with 40% being happy with their fitness level. 47% of Denver residents report being satisfied with their overall health, which makes sense given that the majority of residents live within a 10-minute walk from a park or greenspace.
Denver is no stranger to holistic and natural medicine, as evidenced by the legalization of marijuana and residents' integrating the herb into their daily wellness routines. Taking a dietary supplement made from a variety of species of mushrooms can help boost your immune system and improve immune function.
4. Raleigh, North Carolina
Not only is Raleigh a beautiful city, but residents are all about HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training). 76% of residents exercise at least once a week, and the city barely has any smokers.
5. Seattle, Washington
Seattle is one of the most well-rested cities in the country. 80% of residents workout at least once a week, and love to take group fitness classes. Seattle residents are good at staying on top of routine health checks, with 60% of residents prioritizing annual doctor visits.
These are just some of the top five healthiest places to live in the United States. Now that you know what to look for in a healthy city, feel confident when choosing a new place to relocate to.
