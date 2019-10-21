I’ve been working as a freelance consultant in the Kansas City area for about a year now, and I’m looking for ways to build my personal brand so that I may attract new clients. Currently, I’m getting my clients entirely through word of mouth advertising. That’s been working out okay, but I know that I need to expand my marketing strategies and get more clients if I want to stay in business.
Do the experts have any recommendations on how I can build my personal brand?
As a consultant, you are the face of your brand. Clients will want to know you and they’ll want you to prove your expertise before hiring you. Building your personal brand will take time and effort, but you’ll be enjoying the fruits of your labor for a long time to come.
It should go without saying that you should know who you are, what you stand for, and the value that you offer. It will be difficult to build a personal brand if you don’t know who you are and what you want your mission to be.
The first step, if you haven’t done so already, is to build a website. If your goal is to stay local, then it may be worth it to hire someone who specializes in Kansas City web design. A website will help you establish your online presence, and it will also allow you to start up your blog.
A blog can be an important promotional tool, and it also serves as a platform for demonstrating your expertise and knowledge. The blog posts you create can be shared on social media as well as other platforms. They’ll help establish your credibility as an expert in your industry. That credibility can be used to get guest blogging opportunities on reputable sites with large audiences. These opportunities will allow you to expand your reach and put your name in front of more readers who are part of your target audience. The greater your reach, the greater the opportunity to attract new clients.
Along with blogging and guest blogging, you can also use podcast booking servicesto book guest spots on podcasts relevant to your industry. These guest speaking spots will give you another opportunity to share your knowledge and expertise, and to engage with members of your target audience.
Social media marketing should also be a part of your personal branding strategy. Being active on your social media accounts will help you expand your reach and engage with your audience in a more meaningful, direct way. You can answer questions and share valuable information. Over time, you’ll gain more followers and more credibility.
While building your personal brand, take care to protect and develop your reputation. As Warren Buffett once said, “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it.” As a consultant, your reputation will make or break you. Your behavior and the way in which you treat your clients will directly affect your reputation and your branding efforts.
