No need to be a very rich person to become an entrepreneur. You can start a small business from scratch, as others do. In the United States, 99% of companies are small businesses and they employ 80% of the population.
No special education is required to organize your business. You just need to have an idea, a desire to learn and adapt, and a business plan. But you still need to know some basic things. And this article will tell you about working capital.
What is working capital?
In the economic sphere, working capital is an indicator characterizing the number of funds that do not depend on current liabilities. In other words, it represents the share of the company finances that is not used to repay the external or internal debt for a certain period of time.
In simple terms, working capital represents the difference between the number of current assets and current liabilities. Its size determines the liquidity of the company. If the working capital increases, then this indicates an increase in the liquidity of the business, which increases its creditworthiness.
But there is a downside to the coin. In the case of too high working capital, there are doubts about the correctness of the economic policy pursued by the company.
How do I calculate how much working capital I need?
The optimal value of working capital is calculated depending on the individual needs of a particular business and the scale of its activities. You should take into account the specifics of the work, the timing of inventory turnover, the amount of short-term debt, loans, etc. Working capital should be well balanced.
There is a simple formula to calculate the value of working capital. Current assets need to be subtracted from short-term liabilities, and you get the response. You can use another, equally true way. We attach long-term liabilities to our own working capital and subtract non-current assets from the amount received.
How Do Small Businesses Get Working Capital?
Small business support in the US is provided by a number of financial, organizational and administrative institutions. The financial support of small businesses is based on public funding (direct and indirect) and attracting private investment funds.
There are several ways that can help an entrepreneur find the money for a small business.
● Investment banks and funds. They finance perspective businesses giving priority to startups and small companies;
● Commercial banks. They provide short-term loans for working capital replenishment as well as trade loans for the purchase of goods. They also offer microcredits for the term up to 1 year without collateral;
● Online alternative lenders. Alternative lenders offer business loans similar to banks and other financial institutions. The different types of alternative lending these lenders provide include short-term business loans, medium-term business loans, lines of credit, invoice financing, equipment financing, merchant cash advances and more.
● Traditional partnerships. Partnership investors are wealthy families that form own funds to support small business;
● Lending institutions and credit unions. With their help, you can obtain funds within credit lines and financial leasing. About 5% of all small businesses use their services.
● Insurance companies. These provide insurance services, however, is quite common practice to acquire a small share of capital in exchange for these services;
● Large enterprises. They give a hand to those small businesses that are part of their infrastructure (they are suppliers, product sellers or service providers). Small companies can get long - term loans and repay them from their profits;
● Specialized investment companies. The owners of small businesses can participate in the special state project «Small Business Investment Company;
● State institution supporting small business: Small Business Administration (SBA), the US Commerce Department.
How to Get a Loan from SBA?
SBA is the largest government organization in the US designed to encourage small businesses.
SBA, its affiliates and interregional units (there are over 1,000 local centers) are monitored by the US federal government. Annually SBA provides over 60,000 loan guarantees worth nearly $ 10 billion. More than 90% of all assistance is in the form of guarantees.
