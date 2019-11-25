Technology has dramatically changed how people live, work, and do many other things. It's even changed how people order their favorite meals. Food lovers no longer have to endure sulking waiters in restaurants. Or worry that restaurants might deliver their order wrongly. Thanks to digital delivery apps, people can now order food painlessly fast.
A Few Important Stats
Here are a couple digital food ordering stats to ponder. Up to 6 out of 10 consumers in the U.S. order takeout at least per week. Of these consumers, 34 percent spend not less than $50 per order. In fact, 20 percent of consumers today spend more on online food delivery than they do in person.
But it gets more interesting. Dine-in traffic has been tanking since 2014. Over the same period, digital food ordering grew 300 percent faster than dine-in traffic. And fully 70 percent of millennials prefer using an online food delivery app over in-person dining. Why? So they can watch their fave movies and TV shows without unnecessary interruptions!
That's a bunch of sobering stats, and they communicate a crystal clear message. The message is that these are starkly different times for restaurant owners. They must adapt to the rapidly changing needs of today's consumers. Thankfully, apps are here, and they're immensely useful.
Get an App and Serve Your Customers Better
Many restaurants all over the world are now using mobile apps to improve their customer overall experience. Maybe that's because more and more people are increasingly ordering stuff online. And that includes meals.
Two main approaches are available when it comes to digital food delivery and other items. A restaurant owner can choose to have a custom app built for them. This approach is all right. Actually, it may be the best path to take in some situations.
But custom apps are for the most part prohibitively expensive. Plus, maintaining an app comes with certain recurrent costs. You'll hire an experienced developer that'll keep updating your app while resolving bugs. That's why some restaurant owners choose the alternative solution.
Instead of building their own app, some restaurants opt to tap into an existing system maintained by someone else. This decision lets them serve their customers without worrying about technological stuff the whole time. It allows them to focus on their core business — cooking and selling food.
Companies such as Mercato help small and large restaurants serve their customers including students seamlessly through technology. They provide the infrastructure, and restaurants and grocers provide the products consumers crave. Their system works for both restaurant owners as well as individual food lovers.
What's Next?
If you crave a hot, delicious dish, simply check out Mercato. It’s easy and fast — a zero-pain process. Once inside, look around and see if there's a restaurant you like. And who says you can't try a restaurant or grocery store you've not dealt with before?
Next, select the items you want. Finally, you need to schedule delivery or pickup time. It's that straightforward. Whether you ordered cooked food or raw ingredients, you'll end up with a bowl of mouthwatering, healthy food.
