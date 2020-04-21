Even if you have private health insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare, prescription drugs can be extremely expensive. And if you're paying for prescription medication without using health insurance, then those out-of-pocket costs could be nearly unaffordable.
High prescription drug prices have negatively affected American workers and their lifestyles in a variety of ways. Whether that's moving in with relatives to continue to afford their prescription medications or cutting back on vital but costly medications because they just couldn't pay the high prices.
In fact, prescription drug costs have been increasing rapidly for years. A 2019 Consumer Reports survey found that 30 percent of Americans who regularly take prescription drugs have seen their out-of-pocket drug costs increase in the last year. Twelve percent of the group surveyed said the medication costs went up by $100 or more. The individuals who saw their out-of-pocket costs increase were nearly twice as likely to not fill that prescription, cut back on expenses like food and groceries, get another job to cover the cost of the medication, or not seek out medical treatments or tests. One of the main reasons for the spike in drug prices? The absence of federal regulations to monitor medication pricing.
Retailers — not health insurance companies — actually dictate how much the out-of-pocket costs are for prescription drugs. While major chains like Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy might tout offering the lowest price when it comes to prescriptions, the reality isn't always true. So which pharmacy offers discount prices on prescriptions?
Get the Best Deals on Prescriptions
According to an analysis published in 2019 by Cheapism, a money-saving resource for consumers, Walmart and Kroger offered the lowest price on prescription medications compared to the major chains. Walmart, though, was deemed the cheapest store to buy prescriptions and over-the-counter medications. The researchers also found that consumers are better off checking out the pharmacy departments at big-box and grocery stores as opposed to going straight to the major chain pharmacies.
Cheapism determined their results by comparing the out-of-pocket prices of prescription drugs from six major drugstores: CVS Pharmacy, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart, Target, and Kroger. Out-of-pocket prices refer to cash price, the cost you would pay if you don't have health insurance or you are not using your insurance plan to cover your prescription medication. The cash price for brand-name and even generic versions of drugs are typically in the hundreds. That's why experts suggest shopping around to find the best drug price. Essentially, it's recommended that you call multiple pharmacies in your area and see which one offers the lowest price on your medication before requesting that medication from a pharmacy.
Use Prescription Discount Cards
When looking to compare prescription prices and find the best deals, the internet is your best friend. Research websites that offer coupons on prescriptions. You can print out these coupons, take them to your pharmacy, and begin saving significantly on your medications. You can also research online pharmacies that offer reduced costs on certain prescription medications.
Prescription discount cards are a another great way to score a deal on your prescriptions. Consider getting an Rx discount card which could help you save hundreds — even thousands — on your prescription medications! Talk to your pharmacist to see if your current pharmacy participates in a discount program or simply find a pharmacy that does.
Shrinking health insurance coverage has led to a greater portion of Americans paying more out-of-pocket costs to fill a prescription or even just paying the drug's full cost. However, by utilizing these smart financial tactics like pharmacy discount cards, price comparison websites, and coupons you can avoid these increasingly high prescription prices.
