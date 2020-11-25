This disorienting and tumultuous era of the Coronavirus pandemic has deepened in us a love for the outdoors like never before. For months so many of us were forced to hole up in our respective quarantine caves, and just try to weather out the storm while not losing our minds. Easier said than done, for sure. Many of us were awoken to the bitter and sobering realization that we'd taken all that the outdoors has to offer, for granted. As the old saying goes, hindsight is certainly 20/20.
Well, with things continually shifting as they have, we've been afforded newfound opportunities to exercise our right to hit the outdoors and just have fun with mother nature's playground. Let's take a look at five specific reasons we're enjoying the outdoors more than ever before.
1. The streets are uncharacteristically quiet.
As long as you make sure you bring your mask along for the ride, you can pretty much hit the outdoors at any time without having to worry about too much foot traffic. Normally, you'd be forced to partake in the exhaustive obstacle course that can be sharing roads with other pedestrians trying to get their steps in or take their dogs for a walk. Now though, you can soak up all the sunlight and fresh air your body could ever desire, without having to navigate a maze of busy humans.
If you're someone who's got a loving little furry friend as well, definitely make sure you try out the Joyride Harness that's every dog's best friend — and it's called joyride for a reason. Literally taking your pup for a walk around the block has never been a more manageable endeavor. Dog owners everywhere understand the infuriating workout that can be trying to walk a large dog that's on a seemingly tireless mission to rub noses with every other dog on the face of the earth. It takes away from the whole experience and can be quite stressful. So, investing in that superior dog harness is really just investing in your future self's peace of mind. You can't put a price on that.
2. Nature is absolutely thriving.
If there's one harsh truth that this Coronavirus has made us human beings aware of, it's our impact on the well being of our planet and mother nature. There have been countless viral videos of various beautiful mammals, birds, etc. returning to areas of the world that they otherwise steered clear of, out of fear of what humans would do to them. It's as if us being in our homes for such a long stretch of time, paved the way for mother nature to heal while inviting more animals to the party. And what a party it is. You can step outside and often observe birds and other natural wildlife like you've never seen before.
If you don't feel like straying too far away from the comfort of your home, you can always post up with a warm beverage under an awning at your home and enjoy some fresh air and some downtime. If your home is lacking one of those, we recommend you make a priority of scoping out some for sale in your area by typing "awnings in Chicago" or wherever you live, into your search engine. You'll be able to find retractable awning options that even adapt to the changing weather. Rain or sunshine, you'll be set. From there, you're already well on your way toward comfortably seeing all the beautiful scenery that mother nature has put together for you to enjoy, and all without having to leave your patio. Talk about a dreamlike setup.
3. Night walks are next-level serene.
Normally if you hit the outdoors or your local neighborhood for a night walk, you're bound to come across a fair amount of folks out for dinner, and the inevitable automotive roar of various commuters just trying to get home after long days at work. Well, nowadays that commute's been pretty much put on indefinite hold, with everyone being able to work remotely. With no commute, those streets are so quiet that you can actually hear yourself think. There's also a whole lot less light pollution as well. Look up at that night sky and you might see stars you never realized were chilling above you the whole time.
4. It's essential for a mental reset.
These are undoubtedly stressful times, and it seems like so many of those news headlines are vying to be the most stress-inducing of them all. Thus, the value of being able to step away from the computer, and take the dog for a walk around the block has never been more appreciated. Your dog's comfort level will be at an all-time high as well, due to those roads being less congested. Then, it's just you, the pooch, the open road, and a necessary detox from the media. Our bodies aren't built to stay cooped up all the time. Once you get that blood pumping just a little bit, it's as if your body is thanking you. Plus, your dog might even be able to catch up with some of its fellow dog friends. They'll definitely have a lot to talk about.
5. It gives us a break from other folks in the house.
One of the toughest parts about quarantine is having to hole up with other human beings that are equally unfamiliar with spending so much time together. Normally we can bank on having plenty of our own personal time, on top of recreational activities. Coronavirus has brought those cherished pastimes to a temporary halt. So, getting outside and being able to get lost in nature for a while has never been more appreciated.
