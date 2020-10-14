It seems that everyone nowadays is obsessed with finding out whether they are an introvert or an extrovert. While a simple online quiz may not be very scientific, learning about how you operate can help you make life choices that fit with your character and lead to increased productivity. Making informed decisions about things like workload, scheduling, and workspace preference make a huge difference in how we feel at the end of long day of business travel. If you’ve ever debated about using a collaborative workspace on business trips, let us help you weigh the pros and cons.
PROS
Cultural Awareness
If you are traveling to a different country, or even a different part of your state, a collaborative workspace is one way to open yourself up to your new environment. If you choose to work in a public, collaborative space you will be more likely to engage with the culture of the area than if you were pounding away at your computer in a cubicle. Collaborative workspaces are extremely popular throughout the United States, with major cities like Seattle being home to a diverse selection of flexible offices with great amenities.
Build Connections
While you’ll mostly be focused on the task in front of you, business travel can also be a wonderful time to network with contacts outside of your normal wheelhouse. Joining a collaborative workspace can potentially offer up new business connections that you might have missed and serves to provide you with valuable international contacts.
Gain Energy from Likeminded People and Inspiring Workspaces
People who consider themselves an extrovert will typically feed off the energy of likeminded individuals. If you see yourself having this personality type, working in a collaborative space may help you stay focused and driven despite being drained from traveling a long distance. Additionally, modern coworking spaces are designed to inspire and motivate their inhabitants. Expect to see plenty of unique office designs, flashy custom wall art, and a generous splash of color in your new home away from home.
CONS
The Shock
Culture shock can take you from completely focused to helplessly adrift without warning. This is especially applicable when traveling to a new country or region with different customs than you are used to. If you know you are more likely to respond negatively to intense cultural differences, then it may be wiser to stick with a more private workspace. Your main goal while traveling is to present yourself and your company in the best light. There’s no shame in having some private time in order to practice self-care, keeping you ready to perform at your best.
A Drained Battery
People who identify as introverted can find themselves being drained by the constant presence of others. If you know you are a person who thrives on privacy don’t set yourself up for failure by overdoing it socially. Find what works best for you.
The Unknowns
Finding a collaborative workspace that fits the needs of the modern business traveler may be difficult depending on where you are traveling. While upscale and ergonomic options may be available in larger cities, you should be prepared for the fact that collaborative spaces might not always be the best fit for you.
Finding the ideal workspace in an unfamiliar city can be difficult, but with the right questions and a knowledge of self we’re confident you’ll find the place the suits you best.
