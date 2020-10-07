Many people don’t realize that lip care can be dramatically different from normal skincare. Even people who religiously wash, exfoliate, treat, and moisturize their face may be neglecting the delicate skin of their lips. Don’t rely on your face serums and moisturizers to do all the work for you. Your lips need a little extra love for some very specific reasons.
Chapped Lips Are Horrifically Uncomfortable
Lips that are not frequently exfoliated often develop a buildup of thick, dead skin. The skin on your lips is very different from the skin on your face. The dead skin cells that accumulate on your face might gradually dissipate with a few good warm water scrubs and some peeling exfoliating pads. It’s a simple problem with a simple solution.
Your lips are different. The dead skin on your lips will become tough enough to peel, and it’s a little more resistant to remove. Picking at it can cause bleeding, as the dead skin doesn’t typically gently separate itself from the healthy skin. The end result is lots of bloody little cracks that make a salad with vinaigrette and a glass of lemonade the most painful meal you’ll ever eat.
Using a lip scrub once or twice a week can eliminate the entire issue. Lip scrubs gently whisk away dead cells as they accumulate, before they get to be a problem. They’ll keep your lips in a perpetual state of softness by promoting cell turnover through mild exfoliation. You won’t ever get to the point that you’re cracked, bloody, and in pain if you set aside just a couple minutes a week for a little preventative maintenance.
Increasing Collagen Production Keeps Your Lips Beautiful
Collagen is the stuff your body makes that naturally makes you plump in all the right places. Collagen and elastin work together to create skin elasticity, and the body’s naturally occurring hyaluronic acid draws moisture to that collagen. The end result is full, supple, and smooth skin. Everyone wants to see the full, supple, and smooth effect on their lips. That’s why so many people go to cosmetic aestheticians for hyaluronic acid lip injections.
When injections seem a little scary and are a bit out of your price range (most fillers range from $550 to $650 for a single syringe, and they need touch ups every 3 to 6 months), you should work on preserving and boosting your own collagen. The more collagen you have in your lips, the more luscious they’ll look. Using alip treatment fortified with vitamins and nourishing oils will condition your lips and give them the nutrients they need to plump up on their own. The results will be gradual rather than instant, but the end result is a lot less expensive and a lot less invasive to achieve.
t’s Easier to Prevent Signs of Aging Than To Reverse Signs of Aging
When lines on your face are set, they’re set. They won’t improve much without the use of cosmetic fillers, laser treatments, ultrasound therapy, or surgical procedures. Do yourself a favor now. Take really good care of your lips from today forward. If they’re constantly nourished and you treat them very well, you may be able to delay signs of aging like lines in your lips, around your lips, and around the entire area of your mouth.
Think of it as setting yourself up for success. If you ever do decide that you want some graceful, gentle anti-aging treatments a few decades from now, your results will take you a lot further if your lips are already in excellent condition to begin with. If you let things go unchecked for too long, you may never be able to get your skin back to its youthful condition – at least not without spending a ton of money.
Conclusion
You should be taking care of yourself from head to toe. You deserve to love your body and treat it with respect, and a little “me” time is absolutely necessary for your wellbeing. When you’re tending to your self care tasks, don’t forget your lips. Maintaining supple, full, and beautiful lips won’t take much time out of your day, and the results are well worth it.
