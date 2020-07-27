After graduating from high school, students are faced with the decision of whether to pursue higher education or enter into the workforce. Getting a college degree is only worth the time and effort if you can carve out a career for yourself in your chosen discipline. With nursing being one of the most rapidly expanding industries, going to nursing school is a great career move.
Even if you decide to go straight into the workforce, there are still ways to get into nursing without a degree, like becoming a certified nursing assistant (CNA). CNAs only have to go through around eight weeks of training before being ready to start earning a living, but can being a CNA help you get into nursing school? Continue reading to find out.
What is the difference between a CNA and a registered nurse (RN)?
There are a lot of differences between CNAs and RNs, and the title CNA itself gives away the largest difference. As the title suggests, certified nursing assistants aid nurses in providing basic patient care. The duties of a CNA are pretty simple and include bathing and cleaning patients, moving them, changing their sheets, and assisting with mobility. Most CNAs find work in assisted living facilities and nursing homes, but they can also work in hospitals and rehabilitation centers.
The duties and opportunities are much more vast for RNs than they are for CNAs. Whereas CNAs can get their training at a vocational school, RNs must attend either a private school or public university. Registered nurses may be asked to do anything from administering doctor prescribed care to making patient observations for doctors. For the extra time and money that RNs invest in their education compared to CNAs, registered nurses also make about three times more money than CNAs.
What are the benefits of becoming a CNA before going to nursing school?
When applying for college, you should do everything possible to improve your resume. This is more true if you're aiming for schools at the top of Value Colleges, U.S. News, and World Report rankings like the North Carolina Chapel Hill or the University of Florida.
Universities with top degree programs are much more selective about prospective students and charge more for tuition. However, because of the prestige of top schools like Stony Brook or the University of Florida, their degrees offer the best return on investment.
Because affordability and lower acceptance rates are issues at more prestigious schools, becoming a CNA can increase your chances for admission. First of all, being a CNA before entering nursing school will make you more advanced than prospective students coming straight out of high school. Being a CNA also gives you the opportunity to gain experience in the nursing field and get a jump on your student debt while studying to become an RN.
Finding a public university that suits your academic goals and affordability expectations can be difficult. Websites like ValueColleges that rank schools based on affordability and academic prestige can greatly help you to narrow down your search. With their rankings and valuable insight into what different schools offer, Value Colleges can ease your search for an institute of higher education.
Do you have to become a CNA before going to nursing school?
While it's very beneficial to become a CNA before going to nursing school, by no means is it mandatory. You can still get into nursing school without a CNA, but you'd be better off with that certification than without it.
Being a CNA will give you a leg-up in the classroom and in your hands-on clinicals in nursing school. It's a great way to start nursing school with a working knowledge of what goes on in hospitals and nursing homes. After all, getting a headstart has never hurt anyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.