Hangovers are the worst. I'm sure most people have been hungover at one point or another in their lives. Usually happens after a late night of drinking. Mainly having a good time with friends or celebrating a big accomplishment. Honestly the only way to prevent a hangover is to not drink at all. Some people get their first hangover and never want to touch alcohol again in their lives. That is not most people though. Most people will drink and drink and keep getting hangover after hangover and just keep drinking. I remember getting my first hangover, it was the worst feeling in the world. I probably drank a few times after that but never as heavy as I drank when I got that first hangover. Now I am completely sober and I've never been happier. I don't know how those people that go through a hangover every weekend can do it. Is it possible that they know the cure to a hangover? I highly doubt it, but wouldn't that be nice. So is it possible to get rid of a hangover? There's no magic cure but let's find out what's the best thing to do.
Like I said there is no miracle cure but I have found some things that help with the pain and sickness feeling of a hangover. Dehydration is the main cause of a hangover. So the first thing you want to do is hydrate yourself as much as possible. Drink as much liquid as you can take in. Take an ibuprofen, that will help with the headache and go right back to bed. Sleeping it off is probably going to be the best thing you can do.
There are a few other things I have heard people talk about that they do to help relieve their hangovers. Total hydration is the best cure for a hangover, your best bet. Other things that could help are:
- Apple Cider Vinegar - The vinegar has a natural diuretic effect that can help combat fluid retention, and it can help to stabilize blood sugar levels.
- Green Tea/Coffee - A little caffeine may also help wake you up.
- Beet Juice - Beet juice helps to increase and improve blood flow and oxygenation throughout your muscle and tissues, which can help you feel better.
- Vitamin B - Alcohol depletes your body of B vitamins, so consider adding a B Complex supplement to help replenish your body..
- Eat a hearty breakfast - A hangover causes your blood sugar levels to drop, so eating some carbs could help bring your blood sugar levels back up.
- Ibuprofen - This will help with the pounding headache you will most likely wake up with. Take an ibuprofen and go back to bed.
- Have another drink - The notion is that hangovers are a form of alcohol withdrawal, so a drink or two will ease the withdrawal.
- Get as much sleep as possible - Alcohol interferes with your quality of sleep. So getting as much sleep as possible will help with the hangover.
These are all things I have heard people talk about that help them with their hangovers. Don't completely get rid of a hangover but it helps ease the sickness feeling. The only real cure for a hangover is not to drink at all. If you just have to, drink in moderation, don't over do it. Hangovers are no fun, if you don't want to experience one, just stay sober. Drinking is so not worth it.
