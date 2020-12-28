There are various reasons why people buy CBD en masse nowadays. In fact, there are so many reasons that we would have enough to write at least a dozen articles like this one. But to put it simply, CBD has proven itself to be an excellent health supplement. People who use products that contain cannabidiol almost always talk about how it has improved their health. And while CBD itself obviously can’t cure any diseases or wipe out any chronic issues, there are definitely lots of benefits to using it.
However, in this article, we won’t be specifically focusing on CBD. Instead, we will cover some of the most important herbs and plants that you can take alongside your prescribed dose of cannabidiol. The plants we listed here will all boost the effects of CBD in one way or another, helping you get better along the way. However, you can also use them independently, as a supplement to your regular medication.
Herbs for Treating Anxiety
People with anxiety issues usually take CBD as a supplement to their regular medication because of its anxiety-reducing properties. However, if the recommended dose of CBD doesn’t seem to cut it, we can always take an additional herb or two and boost the effects.
Skullcap
For generations, we would consume skullcap because of its calming effects on the body. Naturally, researchers got curious, so they conducted a few studies. As it turns out, when we take it in the right dosage, this plant can help relieve stress. More specifically, it stimulates the neurotransmitter known as GABA, which helps calm our nerves in stressful situations.
Passionflower
Studies have shown that passionflower has roughly the same potency as some anti-anxiety medication on mice, as well as the same effects. If the results can be replicated on humans, that would be a major breakthrough in treating anxiety. After all, we would have a natural alternative to pills and capsules that can help us reduce stress.
Passionflower itself has been used as a medicinal herb since the 16th century. However, if you’re willing to try it yourself, don’t confuse it with passionfruit. They do come from the same plant family, but they don’t have the same anti-anxiety properties.
Herbs for Sleep
With the 2010s being so hectic, we all need a good night’s sleep. So, in order to combat insomnia, millions of folks worldwide take CBD. However, there are other plants that can help you along the way, in case cannabidiol just isn’t enough.
Melatonin
Yes, we are cheating a bit with this one, since melatonin is not a plant. In fact, it’s a hormone that our body produces naturally and it helps regulate our sleep-wake cycle.
We should note that melatonin doesn’t directly put us to sleep. However, when the levels of this hormone in our body rise, we get into a state of relaxation. This state helps us fall asleep faster than usual, and it’s especially helpful if we have a sleep condition, like insomnia or primary sleep disorder.
Some plants, like St John’s wort and feverfew, may raise your natural level of melatonin, as can grains and fruit like rice, oatmeal, almonds, grapes, and bananas. Melatonin supplements are also a popular option.
Valerian
The root of the valerian plant contains various compounds that can help us sleep better. These compounds include several antioxidants, as well as valerenic and isovaleric acids. In addition, taking valerian can help people who regularly use sleep medication. Not only does it improve sleep, but it also reduces withdrawal symptoms.
Lavender
You will recognize lavender by its beautiful flowers and its powerful scent. However, it might surprise you to learn that lavender has sedative properties. Thousands of people worldwide use lavender essential oils in order to help them relax and sleep at night. In addition, its aroma can relieve anxiety and soothe your body, which is always a plus if you need help getting to sleep.
Herbs for Treating Pain
Sudden or chronic pain is difficult to deal with, even with regular medication. That’s why people are looking for natural alternatives, and if you need something that works well with CBD, consider one of the herbs below.
Turmeric
Turmeric is a spice that’s one of the essential ingredients of curry. In fact, it gives curry its signature yellow color. But aside from spicing up our food, this plant has some beneficial anti-inflammatory properties. For instance, it contains an antioxidant compound called curcumin which combats free radical molecules. That makes it a perfect, natural addition to your daily CBD intake.
Cloves
We tend to use cloves for a variety of different pain-related conditions, including toothaches, headaches, and arthritic inflammation. Of course, there’s a very good reason behind them being such a good method of treating pain. Cloves contain eugenol, a natural pain reliever that you’ll find in various ointments for pain treatment.
However, you should be careful when using cloves. Clove oil has a tendency to affect blood clotting. So, if you take blood-thinning meds or have a bleeding disorder, it might be a good idea to skip this herb.
Ginger
We normally use ginger to relieve stomach pain and other related conditions. However, recent research has shown that this herb might actually have other pain-relieving properties. For instance, it can relieve muscle pain after an intense physical workout if we take as little as 2 grams per day. In addition, it can reduce post-workout inflammation and increase muscle recovery, something that an athlete might want to look into.
Final Thoughts
It’s important to note that CBD, in and of itself, is not a substitute for any medication. The same goes for every single herb listed in the article. In order to treat your anxiety, pain, or sleep-related issues, you will have to consult your doctor and follow the right procedure.
However, like any natural supplements, both CBD and the herbs we covered come with a lot of health benefits, a fact that science agrees with. As Charline Favela - Gold Bee founder, a popular natural supplement brand - stated that CBD might usually do the trick by itself, but it’s always useful to have an additional, natural option for that extra boost.
More importantly, a lot of these plants can help treat multiple different conditions at once, with minimal health risks.
So, if you’re looking for a natural solution to treat pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders, and you don’t think CBD can do the job on its own, give one of these herbs a try.
