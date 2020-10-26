Studying is a very complex process where you need to be very well organized and know some study tips that will help you memorize your text easily. These tips are not just some meaningless talk heard from students; they work if you try hard enough to keep a track. The first and most important thing is motivation, and sometimes it can be really hard to find the motivation to start studying. The more you try to skip studying, the more it will be harder later to start. So, you should stop trying to find excuses because that is not helping.
The best way to boost your morale is to make a list of excuses (why you find it hard to start studying) and a list of reasons (why you should start studying). Then you can easily start from the first thing from the list of excuses and meet the goal to eliminate them one by one. For this, you need to talk with yourself in your head and simply convince your brain to move a blockade. It’s silly, but it helps. By that time, your brain is working hard by thinking, and that’s better than trying to forget that you have an obligation to study.
The Organization Is the Best Foundation of Learning
When you learn to organize your time, then you have something that psychologists call “quality studying.” That kind of studying is giving you divided time in a day for quality studying and quality resting. How to start with quality studying? It is very easy. Make a list of things you need to do tomorrow and rank them by their importance. The first thing in the morning should be breakfast and 2 to 3 hours of studying. Why is it important to be in the morning?
It’s simple. You are fresh and rested, your brain is ready to receive information, and after that, you will give your brain the rest and enjoy your day knowing that you did what you needed. The rest of the day will be study-free because you already calculated how many pages a day you need to achieve.
Repeating the Material for Better Memorization
It’s very important to repeat your material, but a time of repeating and restudying is also important. Do not restudy your material after few hours while it’s fresh in your memory; wait until tomorrow and then go through the material again, and then you will see how much you memorized and what’s need to be studied again. You will see that you miss only little details. So this is your plan, in one day, you are learning marked and calculated part of the material, taking a rest, and after you are going to restudy material from yesterday.
Studying is the process where you need to be precise, responsible, and very well organized. So, when you have a circle of studying every day without skipping steps, you can learn as much material as you want. Remember that brain is the muscle, and it needs practice, so don’t worry if you have trouble at the start; it gets better by the time.
Conclusion
When you delay studying, you are letting one depressing period continue because you cannot relax when you have an obligation to study. The sooner you start, the sooner you will be finished, and later you can relax as much as you want. That relaxation is very important for the brain. When you delay studying, your brain is under stress, then you study, but other things came up, and you cannot study again; you need a rest. While you are constantly late with studying, it’s unhealthy for your brain and for saving information. In that way, you forget soon what you learned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.