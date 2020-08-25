Weight loss is one of American’s top fitness goals. Many people set New Years’ resolutions to lose weight every year and then, come December, realize they have failed. There are many reasons for this, and only part of it will power.
Setting Goals
When it comes to losing weight, many people fail before they even begin. Why? Because they do not know how to set proper goals. There are a right way and a wrong way to set goals. The right way will empower you to achieve, and the wrong way will drag you down and leave you feeling demotivated.
Fitness goals, in particular, seem to have high failure rates. Let’s say, for example, a woman named Mary has a New Years’ resolution to “lose weight.” This is a terrible goal. Why? Because it is not specific and not time-bound. All fitness goals, and all goals, in general, should use the “SMART” goal system.
SMART stands for Specific. Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-Bound. Using this goal-setting method, Mary’s New Years’ resolution would look more like this: “I want to lose 15 pounds in three months by exercising 4-times per week and eating 250 fewer calories per day.” Now that is a goal that Mary can achieve!
One more thing about Mary’s resolution, though, to be more effective, she will want to define what exactly she means by “exercising.” And this brings us to another important point.
Make Exercise Fun
By doing the exercises we choose to do both fun and convenient, we make it far more likely that we will ultimately succeed. Dance based workouts like those from BodyFx do just this. Whether you are trying to shed weight or increase core strength, a dance-based workout can help you have fun while you’re exercise which will increase your output and help you achieve your goals.
The Benefits of Dance-Based workouts
Other than the fact the BodyFx workouts are fun, and there are a variety of other benefits to dance-based workouts.
BodyFx Dance Based Workouts Help with Weightloss
One of the biggest reasons people enjoy dance-based workouts is they can help you shed unwanted weight. And not just any weight, in the beginning, much of it tends to be located in your midsection, which is a problem area for many people. The reason dancing seems to burn midsection-fat is because of all its bending and stretching make it the exercise perfect for targeting your core.
Improved Cardiovascular Health
Exercises that get your heart rate up for extended periods of time are a good way to strengthen your cardiovascular system and lungs. The nice thing about dance-based workouts is that you can get your heart rate up and work really hard without even noticing it because you are having so much fun.
Improve Muscle Tone and Flexibility
Dancing involves many complex movements. Learning to dance and dancing on a regular basis can do a tremendous amount for your muscle tone and the overall flexibility of your body. This is why so many elite athletes and bodybuilders use dance-based workouts as a way to “cross-train.” Because, although they are used to working hard in the gym, few of their exercises involve the complex flexibility motions of BodyFx dance-based routines.
Stronger Bones
Certain forms of strength training and other exercises like Dance have been shown to improve bone and joint health. Whether you are getting into Dance at an older age, or if you have been doing it for years, there are sure to be many physical and psychological benefits to dancing.
Conclusion
There you have it, some of the reasons Dance can help with weight loss. If you are looking to lose weight while having fun, check out the workouts available on BodyFx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.