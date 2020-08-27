Imagine; you are grabbing your favorite cup of coffee on your way to work, getting late for the office, taking out your wallet to pay for the coffee, and boom, all your cards, receipts, contacts come falling from your chunky wallet. Not a pleasant experience, eh? It's time to get a cardholder wallet!
Let's be honest, your chunky wallet filled with month old purchase receipts, bills from coffee shops, and gift cards you will probably never use is not going to do you any favors. Moreover, it is not going to impress your new boss or the store girl. All you need is a slim, sleek, and sorted card holder wallet.
What Is a Card Holder Wallet?
A card holder wallet is a small, compact wallet designed to keep your cards, whether they are debit, credit cards or business cards, gift cards, etc. A functional card holder wallet will allow you to keep a little cash, cards that you use, and will easily slide in your pockets. Of course, you can throw in a few family photos as well if you want.
Why Do You Need It?
Those days are over when people liked to use a mighty wallet that has been around for centuries. Times are changing, with the new incarnation of wallets. Now, people try to streamline and simplify their lives and hence prefer compact card holder wallets.
A cardholder is designed to blend in your pockets perfectly and is now a popular accessory option. Most importantly, they look better than chunky bifold wallets. Here's why you need one:
Card Holder Wallet Looks Classy
Cardholder wallets are not only practical; they are classy and luxurious as well. They are a timeless piece because they fit any occasion and any season. There are different variants of cardholders, the leather ones being the most popular because they never go out of style.
They Are Easier to Dig
If you have been in a crowded queue digging through your fat wallet to find that card, you understand what we are talking about. It is just not easy to find your essential cards past tons of old bills and gift cards. Well, the good news is this embarrassing situation will not arise when you are carrying a cardholder wallet. The size makes it impossible to hoard useless stuff, so your wallet is always clutter-free, accessible, and organized.
Less Chance of Pick-Pocketing
Losing control of what's happening with your back pocket when you are in a crowded place is common, but not if you are carrying a firmly gripped sleek wallet that fits your front pocket. Anyone who travels in crowded places knows it's normal for people to press against you making it impossible to watch out for the pickpockets. Carrying a cardholder will free you from that worry as well.
Better Option in a Cash-Free Society
All thanks to the digitized economy, you don't need cash anymore. From business cards to photos, and features like Apple Pay, everything is digitized, and you simply do not need to carry cash. However, your wallet should reflect that, so investing in a sleek card holder wallet is a great option.
Declutter
Cardholder wallets are a great way to carry what you need only and ditch everything you don't need. It protects your valuable information, business cards, etc., and helps you get rid of old receipts you don't need anymore. The world has gone digital, with credit and debit card payments, and other payment methods, carrying a colossal billfold is unnecessary.
Simple but Practical
People who have been using bulky wallets all their life are not comfortable with a minimal product. You may have to reduce the number of things you carry in your wallet, but it's practical and easily manageable.
Fewer Chances of Your Valuables Falling Out
In the busy, modern world, you are always running to catch a train, or a bus, or often commuting in crowded areas, so that increases the chances of losing your wallets or dropping valuables out of it. A cardholder wallet can easily fit your front pocket and holds the wallets more firmly, so you have to worry least about losing your wallet as you rush.
Good Travel Companion
Are you planning your next vacation? Cardholder wallets serve you better than usual chunkier wallets if you are a travel enthusiast. Traveling for work requires you to be on your toes, and managing several credit and debit cards can be a huge hassle. Get a compact card holder wallet and arrange your cards in one place.
In a Nut Shell
Versatile cardholder wallets have gained increasing popularity over the years and for a reason. They won't bulge under the loose change or gift card pressure and are easier to access when you need them immediately. The reduced size also means they are more durable and won't lose shape. All in all, cardholder wallets are an elegant accessory perfect for your needs, and worth the investment. Do you have one? If not, grab one right away! Your life may not be organized, but your wallet can be!
