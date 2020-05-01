The UW Career & Internship Center pays subscription fees for a variety of online tools so that UW students can use them free of charge. So step away from Zoom for a bit and check them out.
Do you like taking self-assessments?
Discover your purpose and connect it to college and careers.
Take assessments to gain insight on your interests, values, personality, and workplace preferences. Explore UW majors and career paths that align with your unique gifts and purpose. View a list of internship postings that match your assessment results.
WOIS/The Career Information System
Learn more about your interests, skills, and values. Discover your “Dependable Strengths” by digging into “good experiences” — times when you enjoyed yourself, did something well, and felt proud.
Explore career paths through reading descriptions and facts, interviews with professionals, and watching videos. Investigate salary and job outlook information for the state of Washington.
Do you want to learn more about specific careers?
Vault: Career Advice & Company Reviews by Employees
Explore detailed guides on how to enter all different kinds of career fields — from banking to
entertainment, and IT to pharma. Read advice on topics like networking and interviewing, check out reviews and rankings of specific companies, and watch Vault’s growing library of career Q&A videos in which professionals offer advice and insights.
View over 6,000 short (1-2 minute) video clips featuring real people speaking from the heart about their own career experiences. Candid Career is a great way to learn about the ins and outs of a wide range of fields from people with first-hand experience. You can also watch short video clips on a range of important topics like dining etiquette, phone interviews, building good credit, and so much more.
Are you ready to explore internships and jobs?
If you want to work in the United States, peruse the USA City Career Guides, USA Country Guide (including a dedicated section on Finding a Job in Telework and Freelance), and information on companies that sponsor H-1B. If you want to work in another country, check out the country guides, foreign city guides, and job postings in other countries/languages.
This is where employers hunt specifically for college students. Postings have slowed during COVID-19, but you can still find hundreds of internships and post-graduation positions. Handshake is also the place to register for career webinars and employer engagement events, schedule virtual career coaching appointments, and sign up for virtual drop-ins.
Other great career sites
Arts/media/marketing, consulting/business, health/life sciences, law/government/policy, non-profit/social justice/education, sustainability/conservation/energy, and tech/data/gaming.
Identity/Affiliation Communities
First generation students, students of color, LGBTQ+ students, undocumented/DACA students, transfer students, students with disabilities, international students, and student veterans.
Create a LinkedIn profile to share your professional background with others and then connect with 317,000 UW alumni by clicking on My Network and then Pages.
Our site has many additional resources such as short video clips, podcasts, resume samples, etc. Plus, you can view our calendar of events, which includes about 30 informational webinars and an array of virtual opportunities to connect with our employer partners.
